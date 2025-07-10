Coors Light launches fake music label Coors Light Records, opens search for its first "artist" to win a rockstar-level OSHEAGA experience

But you know who we can "sign"? You. Yeah. You. So the brand has taken matters into their own hands, to turn one of their fans into the hottest new "artist" to grace Parc Jean-Drapeau and get the rockstar treatment for a weekend.

"Signing" an "artist contract" with Coors Light Records unlocks an OSHEAGA experience fit for a headliner, reserved only for our first-ever "artist".

The best part? Since getting "signed" is just as fake as the record label itself, there's no talent required. So whether you're the queen of karaoke or still searching for the right note, anyone has an equal chance of getting signed with Coors Light Records. That could quite possibly make Coors Light Records the chillest record label ever. We'll check with our lawyers.

Fans who get signed get some serious rockstar status perks, including:

Exclusive access at OSHEAGA including daily side stage access, a backstage tour and seriously chill perks with a Defender Platinum ticket

An exclusive meet-and-greet with Shaboozey

OSHEAGA afterparty access

Celebrity-level treatment like first class travel and accommodations

A photoshoot on-site with professional hair and makeup

A visit to OSHEAGA Artist World, the backstage hangout for headliners and performers

A personal rider kit with tons of Coors Light swag

Oh, and did we mention you can bring a friend? We suggest you start referring to them as your manager now.

"This year, we're excited to introduce our new, multi-year music platform Chill on Shuffle, which is all about shuffling up the way we experience live music," says Leslie Malcolm, Vice President of Marketing of Molson Coors Beverage Company. "And what better way to shuffle things up than by unlocking a festival experience that's typically reserved for artists by turning a regular Coors Light fan into an "artist" themselves?"

We're really not kidding about these perks. Here's what Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President, Bookings, OSHEAGA has to say. "OSHEAGA and Coors Light have been proud partners since 2007. This year, thanks to Coors Light Records, one lucky winner will be able to experience OSHEAGA similar to how a real artist would."

Ready for your fifteen minutes of fame? Just head to coorslightrecords.ca between July 10th to the 23rd to enter for a chance to become the first-ever "artist" signed to Coors Light Records and experience OSHEAGA like the (off-key) rockstar that you are.

