Canada Revenue Agency: teleworking positions available outside Québec major centers

MONTRÉAL, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) seeks to fill several customer service positions in its call centers for terms of up to 2 years. This initiative, a first for the CRA, will allow people living outside of major urban centers, i.e. more than 80 km from a CRA office, to obtain a position and work entirely remotely.

This process is therefore intended for residents of regions such as the Laurentides, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Nord-du-Québec, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as well as certain portions of the Eastern Townships and Centre-du-Québec. Interested candidates have until May 2, 2022 to apply.

Full details are available by consulting the online notice at the Canada.ca/cra-careers site. A bilingual information session for interested candidates will be offered online by MS Teams on March 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. A recording of the session will also be available afterwards.

Highlights

The CRA is looking for bilingual candidates for client service positions;

Salary starting at $53,000 and $58,000 , depending on the type of position and level;

and , depending on the type of position and level; Contracts for a possible two-year term;

Necessary equipment and training will be provided;

Candidates must successfully complete a background check and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CRA is an employer of choice in Québec, where the number of employees also increases annually during tax-filing season. The CRA offers sought-after benefits and excels in areas such as engagement and performance, training and skills development, diversity and inclusion, and more. For a fifth consecutive year, it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Karl-Philip Marchand Giguère, Regional Spokesperson, 438-270-9856