LONGUEUIL, QC, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), joined CSA President Lisa Campbell and the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), Dr. Josef Aschbacher, at the John H. Chapman Space Centre (the CSA's headquarters in Longueuil). The two heads of space agencies signed a joint statement reaffirming Canada and ESA's unique, proven and productive partnership. This signature marks a key milestone in the mid-term review of the Canada–ESA Cooperation Agreement.

For nearly 50 years, the Canada–ESA Cooperation Agreement has advanced Canadian innovation and expertise on the world stage. Canada's unique status as ESA's only non-European cooperating state gives Canadian companies privileged access to the European space market. Every dollar awarded to Canadian companies through ESA contracts generates nearly three dollars in return, benefitting Canadian businesses and injecting value into the Canadian economy.

This collaboration helps Canada's space sector build long-term relationships with the European space community and contributes to strengthening innovation, competitiveness, and technological capabilities. It has propelled numerous Canadian organizations to the forefront of their fields, positioning Canadian expertise at the heart of bold international space missions.

Dr. Aschbacher's visit to Canada was a unique and timely opportunity to underscore the deep ties between the space programs of Canada and Europe and to emphasize the shared commitment to fortifying their alliance in order to accelerate and grow their respective space sectors. As Canada looks to strengthen its ties with like-minded countries, including those in Europe, this longstanding partnership provides an opportunity and a proven path for Canada to bolster diversification of the space sector for the benefit of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's signature is about reaffirming Canada's long-standing commitment to its collaboration with ESA, which has consistently yielded proven results for our Canadian space sector. As our focus is to unleash a new era of growth for our country, space represents the perfect domain to advance innovation and contributes to our goal of building a stronger Canada."

— The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency

"With this signature and the creation of the ESA–CSA task force, we are finding even more common synergies between ESA's activities and Canada's own priorities and strengthening the long-standing relationship between Europe and Canada. Canada's status as a non-European ESA cooperating state positions Canadian expertise – and industry – at the heart of bold international space missions. In today's geopolitical and economic environment, strong and reliable partnerships are more important than ever. ESA is proud to partner with Canada, and I look forward to our continued successes together."

— Dr. Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency

Quick facts

Funded by the CSA, the Canada–ESA program allows Canadian organizations access to contracts related to ESA programs.

Between January 2018 and December 2024 , this collaboration led to 233 ESA-funded contracts to 82 Canadian entities, valued at approximately CAN$192 million. Behind these numbers is a growing network of Canadian talent and technology now woven into ESA's most advanced programs – from space robotics to next-generation communications.

and , this collaboration led to 233 ESA-funded contracts to 82 Canadian entities, valued at approximately CAN$192 million. Behind these numbers is a growing network of Canadian talent and technology now woven into ESA's most advanced programs – from space robotics to next-generation communications. Canada and ESA have been collaborating in the space sector since the early 1970s. Formal cooperation began in 1979 with the signing of the first Cooperation Agreement. The Agreement has been renewed five times since (1984, 1989, 2000, 2012 and 2019).

and ESA have been collaborating in the space sector since the early 1970s. Formal cooperation began in 1979 with the signing of the first Cooperation Agreement. The Agreement has been renewed five times since (1984, 1989, 2000, 2012 and 2019). Dr. Josef Aschbacher's official visit to Canada took place from June 4 to 6, 2025 . It included engagements with senior government officials and industry leaders in Ottawa and Montreal .

Links

Canada-European Space Agency Cooperation Agreement

Canada and the European Space Agency: A Cooperation Agreement that keeps on delivering

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: mailto:[email protected], Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca, Follow us on social media!