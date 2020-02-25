Canada reaches for the Moon - The Government of Canada supports businesses from Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec to join in the next chapter of lunar exploration

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada has joined humanity's return to the Moon – an investment in science, innovation and research to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and to help us answer important questions about our planet, universe and ourselves.

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is presenting Canada's space community, including small and medium-sized businesses, with the opportunity to contribute technologies to national and international efforts of exploring the Moon. This is a crucial step in humanity's quest to travel further in space, onwards to Mars.

The CSA is awarding 7 contracts worth a total of $ 4.36 million to 5 companies and one university to advance concepts for nano- and micro-rovers, as well as autonomous science instruments. These advancements will serve as the first steps towards landing and conducting Canadian science on the surface of the Moon.

Quote

"Our Government is positioning Canada's space sector to reach for the Moon and beyond. This investment will help Canadian businesses bring their technologies to market, creating opportunities for them to join the growing space economy while supporting Canada to achieve world firsts in space science and exploration."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Funding for these projects stems from the CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). LEAP is preparing Canada's space sector for humanity's return to the Moon by earmarking $150 million over five years to help small and medium-sized businesses in Canada develop new technologies to be used and tested in lunar orbit and on the Moon's surface in fields that include artificial intelligence, robotics, and health.

space sector for humanity's return to the Moon by earmarking over five years to help small and medium-sized businesses in develop new technologies to be used and tested in lunar orbit and on the Moon's surface in fields that include artificial intelligence, robotics, and health. The contracts being awarded are as follows:

ABB ( Quebec ) will receive $693,193 to design, build and test the prototype for an autonomous lunar exploration infrared spectrometer that will remotely measure and study the mineralogical composition of the Moon's surface.

( ) will receive to design, build and test the prototype for an autonomous lunar exploration infrared spectrometer that will remotely measure and study the mineralogical composition of the Moon's surface.

Bubble Technology Industries Inc. ( Ontario ) will receive $698,321 to develop a spectrometer that will autonomously search for hydrogen to indicate the presence of water and ice near the Moon's surface.

( ) will receive to develop a spectrometer that will autonomously search for hydrogen to indicate the presence of water and ice near the Moon's surface.

Canadensys Aerospace Corporation ( Ontario ) will receive two contracts worth a total of $1,099,366 to develop concept designs, technologies and prototypes for two different classes of small Canadian lunar science rovers – a nano-rover and a micro-rover.

( ) will receive two contracts worth a total of to develop concept designs, technologies and prototypes for two different classes of small Canadian lunar science rovers – a nano-rover and a micro-rover.

Magellan Aerospace ( Manitoba ) will receive $607,258 to develop a lunar impactor probe that will deliver instruments to the surface of the Moon, including sensors to detect water in the permanently shadowed regions of the Moon.

( ) will receive to develop a lunar impactor probe that will deliver instruments to the surface of the Moon, including sensors to detect water in the permanently shadowed regions of the Moon.

Mission Control Space Services Inc. ( Ontario ) will receive $573,829 to advance an Autonomous Soil Assessment System as an AI-based science support tool for rovers navigating on the Moon.

( ) will receive to advance an Autonomous Soil Assessment System as an AI-based science support tool for rovers navigating on the Moon.

Western University ( Ontario ) will receive $690,123 to develop an integrated vision system for surface operations that will be used for identification of the geology of the lunar surface and for rover navigation.

Links

Contracts Awarded: Concept Studies and Technology Development for Lunar Autonomous Science Payloads

Canada's role in lunar exploration

Space Strategy for Canada

Innovation and Skills Plan

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca

Follow us on Social Media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

