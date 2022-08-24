CANADA PROVIDES CRUCIAL FLOOD MITIGATION REPAIRS TO SENIORS' CO-OP IN WINNIPEG

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families Minister, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface - Saint-Vital, Councillor Jason Schreyer, City of Winnipeg, and Marc Dufault, President of Columbus House, announced a combined investment of nearly $1 million to support the urgent repairs to stabilize the riverbank of the Red River from encroaching on Columbus House, a seniors' co-operative in Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada is contributing a federal investment of $585,000 through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). Additionally, the City of Winnipeg is investing $200,000 through the Land Dedication Reserve Fund, and Columbus Centennial Seniors Cooperative Housing Ltd. is providing $20,000 cash equity towards the repair work.

Manitoba Housing provides an annual subsidy (subject to potential renewal after April 2025) that is adjusted annually and currently amounts to $176,328.

Columbus House is a six-story apartment building, with 40 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom homes for vulnerableseniors.

Construction was completed June 30, 2021.

Quotes:

"Our government remains committed to helping seniors in Winnipeg and throughout the country. Urgent flood mitigation projects like this one are ensuring these seniors continue to have a safe and affordable place to call home. Funding repair projects like these ones are a great way to get the local economy moving, because it puts construction workers and tradespeople to work quickly. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Manitoba Government is committed to sustaining and improving our existing social, affordable and co-operative housing for seniors, and values its ongoing partnership with Columbus House." – The Honourable Rochelle Squires Minister of Families Minister

"This newly fortified riverbank will ensure residents of the Columbus House and the surrounding community remain protected from potential flooding, making the community more resilient to changes posed by our changing climate. By working together, we are investing in the necessary work to proactively prevent damage to the community, keeping people safe." – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface - Saint-Vital

"I am truly gratified to see this project that I initiated come to fruition in an agreement with Columbus House Seniors Co-op and the Government of Canada. It is not often that such a project is undertaken to preserve City-owned riverbank property as well as the homes of so many people for decades to come. It is an unusual idea, and I am grateful that those involved see its practical, long-term value." – Councillor Jason Schreyer, Elmwood-East Kildonan, City of Winnipeg

"Columbus House is very grateful for the CMHC support, otherwise we could not secure the funding to adequately protect our building from the riverbank erosion that was reaching critical levels. We can now focus on our primary work to provide safe and affordable housing for seniors in our community." – Marc Dufault, President, Columbus House

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

