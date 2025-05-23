Customers may experience delays; Corporation will keep Canadians and businesses informed if strike activity escalates

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has launched a nationwide overtime ban for employees in both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. This is a legal strike action and means that CUPW-represented employees will refuse to work overtime across the company.

As a result, Canada Post will continue operating but customers may experience delays. It's unclear how CUPW's strike action may evolve. At this time, there are no rotating strikes or national work stoppage. The Corporation will keep Canadians and businesses informed if strike activity escalates and there are changes to postal operations.

The union issued strike notices earlier this week indicating that it intended to begin strike activity as of Friday, May 23 at 12:00 a.m. local time, unless the parties reached agreements before then. The terms and conditions of employment for CUPW-represented employees in the Urban and RSMC bargaining units have not changed.

Update on negotiations

On May 21, the Corporation presented CUPW with global offers that increase wages, remove key sticking points and include changes needed to compete in the parcel delivery business. They also reflect the Corporation's financial and operational realities.

The offer details are available at canadapost.ca/offers. The company is ready to return to the bargaining table as soon as possible to resume negotiations with the assistance of the mediators.

Canada Post has already seen parcel and mail volumes decline significantly as customers prepare for another potential labour disruption.

Labour disruption would affect millions of Canadians and businesses

Further escalation in strike activity would have major impacts on employees, small businesses and the millions of Canadians who rely on the postal system – and deepen the company's already serious financial situation. It is critical that both parties focus their energies on resolving issues to reach negotiated agreements.

Postal system must change to compete in today's delivery market

This comes at a critical moment for the postal system. Since 2018, the Corporation has lost more than $3 billion before tax, and it will post another significant loss for 2024. In early 2025, the Government of Canada announced repayable funding of up to $1.034 billion for Canada Post to prevent insolvency.

Stay up to date

Visit canadapost.ca/negotiations for the latest information on negotiations.

