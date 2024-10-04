Canada, Manitoba and Giganawenimaanaanig partner to develop Red Dress Alert

Taking care

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is a national, toll-free, 24/7 crisis call line that provides support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Trauma-informed support is also available to all those impacted by the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Health and Cultural Support Program. The program funds access to cultural support (e.g., Elders, Knowledge Holders, and Traditional Healers), emotional support (e.g., community-based health workers, peer supports), and registered mental health counsellors (e.g., psychologists, and social workers).

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Treaty 1 Territory, Homeland of the Red River Métis

Every day in this country, Indigenous families, relatives, friends and communities mourn the loss of their missing and murdered loved one from violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people.

Today, on Sisters in Spirit Day, we honour the memory of the thousands who have gone missing or been murdered, and accelerate efforts to put this violence to an end.

With a $ 1.3 million investment from the federal government, we are taking a large step forward to a safer Manitoba and nation, under the guidance and leadership of Giganawenimaanaanig. Together, we are advancing the Red Dress Alert pilot.

Feedback received from engagement sessions with National Indigenous Organizations, regional organizations, technical experts, family members and survivors, and grassroots service providers, have made it clear that fast action is needed. Under Giganawenimaanaanig, this important work will remain rooted in cultural competency, community empowerment, and holistic approaches to healing and justice. Building on previous engagement sessions, this next stages of implementation planning will continue to ensure regionally-specific perspectives and ideas from across the province are reflected in the pilot.

We are working closely with Indigenous partners at the national, regional and grassroots levels, families and survivors, and provincial and territorial counterparts, to ensure an alert system reflects the needs of Indigenous Peoples across the country.

Quotes

"The violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people has to come to an end. Indigenous voices, grassroots service providers and organizers on the front lines of the crisis have called for action. Canada, Manitoba, and Giganawenimaanaanig are working quickly and closely together to advance the Red Dress Alert and bring us one step closer to ensuring that when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender-diverse person goes missing, action is taken so they can be brought home safely."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Giganawenimaanaanig's deep community connections and history of exceptional work supporting MMIWG2S+ families, relatives and communities makes them an incredible community partner for a Red Dress Alert. We are confident their work to develop a Red Dress Alert pilot will mean a future where fewer Indigenous women, girls, 2Spirit and gender-diverse people go missing in Manitoba, and where community and government will be better able to respond in a coordinated, meaningful manner."

The Honourable Nahanni Fontaine

Minister responsible for Women and Gender Equity Manitoba

"The Red Dress Alert Pilot Project, to be designed and led by community and families, represents a vital opportunity to save lives and create a safer province. By responding swiftly and incorporating lived experiences, this is an opportunity to protect those most vulnerable and targeted in our society."

Sandra DeLaronde

Giganawenimaanaanig

Quick facts

Canadian statistics demonstrate that more than six in ten Indigenous women have experienced physical or sexual assault in their lifetime. In addition, Indigenous women and girls are greatly overrepresented among long-term, unresolved missing persons cases.

The federal Budget 2024 proposed to provide $1.3 million to co-develop with Indigenous and other partners, such as provinces and territories, a regional Red Dress Alert system.

to co-develop with Indigenous and other partners, such as provinces and territories, a regional Red Dress Alert system. Giganawenimaanaanig, formerly known as the MMIWG2S+ Implementation Advisory Committee and translates to "we all take care of them," is housed out of the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Inc.

The second National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial roundtable on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit and, Gender-Diverse People was held in February 2024 . Participants discussed the development of an alerting system.

. Participants discussed the development of an alerting system. In December 2023 and January 2024 , 16 Red Dress Alert pre-engagement sessions took place with National Indigenous organizations, regional and urban organizations, technical experts, family members and survivors, and grassroots service providers. These sessions were led by Hilda Anderson-Pyrz , Chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle; Sandra Delaronde , Co-chair of the Manitoba MMIWG2S+ Coalition team; Leah Gazan , Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre; and Pam Damoff , Member of Parliament for Oakville North.

and , 16 Red Dress Alert pre-engagement sessions took place with National Indigenous organizations, regional and urban organizations, technical experts, family members and survivors, and grassroots service providers. These sessions were led by , Chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle; , Co-chair of the MMIWG2S+ Coalition team; , Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre; and , Member of Parliament for Oakville North. On May 2, 2023 , the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion presented by the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, which called on the federal government to declare the continued loss of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and, gender-diverse people a Canada -wide emergency and provide immediate and substantial investments, including a Red Dress Alert system, to help alert the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender-diverse person goes missing.

, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion presented by the Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, which called on the federal government to declare the continued loss of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and, gender-diverse people a -wide emergency and provide immediate and substantial investments, including a Red Dress Alert system, to help alert the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit, or gender-diverse person goes missing. Sisters in Spirit Day is held annually on October 4 , and is a day to honour the lives, memories, and spirits of the too many Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people that are missing or have been murdered across Canada . The Sisters in Spirit initiative was launched in 2005 by the Native Women's Association of Canada after they received funding from the Status of Women Canada to research and provide awareness about violence against Indigenous women.

, and is a day to honour the lives, memories, and spirits of the too many Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people that are missing or have been murdered across . The Sisters in Spirit initiative was launched in 2005 by the Native Women's Association of after they received funding from the Status of Women Canada to research and provide awareness about violence against Indigenous women. The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

