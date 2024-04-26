LONDON, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced changes to its mutual fund lineup that include soft capping and fee reductions for certain funds.

Soft capping

Effective July 17, 2024, certain series of the following funds will be soft capped. This means those series will be closed to new investors, but investors that held securities of those funds prior to July 17, 2024 may continue to purchase, switch, and redeem securities of the funds.

Fund Series closed to new investors Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund A, QF, W, F, QFW and N Canada Life Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund A, QF, W, F, QFW and N Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund A, QF, W, F, QFW and N

Fee reductions

Effective July 17, 2024, CLIML will reduce the management fee for certain series of Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund and Canada Life Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund, as outlined below. The management fees for all other series of those funds remain unchanged.

Fund Series Current

management

fee New

management

fee Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund A 1.55 % 1.10 % QF 1.05 % 0.60 % W 1.35 % 1.05 % F and QFW 0.85 % 0.55 % Canada Life Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund A 1.40 % 1.10 % W 1.20 % 0.95 %

Effective July 17, 2024, the management fee reduction applicable to A and QF series of Canada Life Global Core Plus Bond Fund will change from 0.20% to 0.10% for eligible investments exceeding $100,000.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

These funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. and offered exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Tim Oracheski, Vice-President, Communications, Canada Life, [email protected]