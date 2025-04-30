LONDON, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced a sub-advisor change to the Canada Life Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund (the "Fund").

Effective on or about April 30, 2025, Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. will replace Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada as one of the Fund's sub-advisors. The Fund will continue to be managed by the same individual portfolio managers and there will be no changes to the investment objectives and strategies of the Fund.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

