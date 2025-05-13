LONDON, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced the results of special meetings held on May 12, 2025, where investors approved fund mergers and an investment objective change as detailed below. The mergers and investment objective change are expected to be executed on or about May 23, 2025.

Fund mergers

The following fund mergers were approved:

Terminating fund Continuing fund Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Equity Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap Equity Fund Counsel U.S. Value Counsel Global Dividend Counsel International Value Counsel Global Dividend Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio Counsel Conservative Portfolio Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio Counsel Balanced Portfolio Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio Counsel Growth Portfolio

Investment objective change

Investors of Canada Life Global Low Volatility Fund also approved an investment objective change for the Fund, which will now have a more diversified approach and focus on investing in equity securities of high-quality companies from around the world that offer above-average growth prospects. Along with this investment objective change, the Fund will be renamed Canada Life Global Equity Fund, its investment strategies will be changed to align with the new investment objective, and Mackenzie Financial Corporation will replace Irish Life Investment Managers Ltd. as sub-advisor. The Fund's risk rating will also change from low-to-medium to medium.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

The funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. and the Canada Life Mutual Funds are offered exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation and IPC Securities Corporation. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information, contact: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Manager, Media Relations, 514-291-1675, [email protected]