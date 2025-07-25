LONDON, ON, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced changes including the change in risk rating and investment strategy for select funds and the management fee reduction of Counsel Money Market, effective July 25, 2025.

Risk Rating Changes

CLIML reviews and adjusts its funds' risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of the following mutual funds will change as outlined below and are the result of the most recent annual review.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Canada Life Moderate Portfolio Low Low to Medium Canada Life Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Fund Low Low to Medium Counsel Global Small Cap Medium Medium to High

Investment Strategy Changes

To provide the opportunity for additional geographical diversification, the investment strategies for Counsel Canadian Value will change to reflect a greater foreign investments allowance, up to 49% from 30%.

Management Fee Changes

To deliver improved pricing to investors, CLIML is reducing the management fee of Counsel Money Market as follows:

Fund Series Previous

Management Fee New

Management Fee Series A 0.65 0.60 Series F 0.40 0.25 Series I 0.40 0.25 Series C 0.40 0.25

In addition to the changes noted above, CLIML today announced changes to allow investors to purchase Canada Life Mutual Funds if their dealers have signed an agreement with CLIML permitting the purchase of the Canada Life Mutual Funds.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information, contact: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Manager, Communications, Canada Life, 514-878-6128, [email protected]