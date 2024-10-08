LONDON, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced changes to certain Canada Life mutual funds that include investment strategies, sub-advisor and/or fund name changes. There are no changes to the investment objectives or risk rating of the funds.

Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund

Effective on or about Oct. 31, 2024, the investment strategies will change to reflect a multi-portfolio manager approach and the addition of a dedicated Canadian and U.S. small and mid-cap equity allocation for additional diversification. The fund will continue to be sub-advised by Mackenzie Financial Corporation.

Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

Effective on or about Nov. 5, 2024, the investment strategies will change to reflect a multi-portfolio manager approach with the addition of Mackenzie Investments Corporation to act as sub-advisor along with the existing sub-advisor Mackenzie Financial Corporation. This change will allow the fund to benefit from a more quantitative investment strategy.

Canada Life Canadian Growth Balanced Fund

Effective on or about Nov. 6, 2024, the investment strategies will change to reflect a multi-portfolio manager approach across equities and the addition of a dedicated Canadian and U.S. small and mid-cap equity allocation for additional diversification. The fund will continue to be sub-advised by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. No changes are being made to the fixed income component of the fund.

Canada Life Global Growth and Income Fund

Effective on or about Nov. 18, 2024, the sub-advisors of the global equity portion of this fund will change to Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC and Canada Life Asset Management Ltd. from Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Setanta Asset Management Ltd. No changes will be made to the fixed income sub-advisor, Mackenzie Financial Corporation. The investment strategies will be amended to reflect the two new sub-advisors' approaches and processes. With these changes, this fund's name will change to Canada Life Global Equity and Income Fund.

Canada Life Canadian Value Fund

Effective on or about Nov. 22, 2024, this fund's sub-advisor will change to Mackenzie Financial Corporation from Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. The investment strategies will be amended to reflect the new sub-advisor's investment approach and process.

Canada Life Global Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

Effective on or about Nov. 26, 2024, this fund's sub-advisor will change from Mackenzie Financial Corporation to Royce & Associates, LP, who will manage the underlying investments, and Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada and Franklin Advisers, Inc., who will oversee the asset mix between U.S. and international small-mid cap equities. The investment strategies will be amended to reflect the new sub-advisors' investment approach and process. This fund's name will change to Canada Life Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund.

Canada Life North American High Yield Fixed Income Fund

Effective on or about Dec. 2, 2024, this fund's sub-advisor will change to Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, from Mackenzie Financial Corporation. The investment strategies will be amended to include global high yield fixed income exposure and to reflect the new sub-advisor's investment approach and process. To reflect this broadened investment strategy, this fund's name will change to Canada Life Global High Yield Fixed Income Fund.

