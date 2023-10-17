WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Life, IGM Financial and Power Corporation of Canada today announced a $250,000 donation to address immediate humanitarian needs in Israel, Gaza, and the Middle East arising from the recent terrorist attack and armed responses that have resulted in significant civilian casualties across the region.

These funds will help support individuals and families impacted by this conflict wherever they reside with basic needs such as food, water and shelter, emergency medical assistance, health care and critical humanitarian aid.

Power Corporation of Canada Logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.) Canada Life logo (CNW Group/IGM Financial Inc.)

The donation will be shared among the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, Doctors Without Borders, the Toronto-based United Jewish Appeal and Montreal-based Federation CJA.

Those wishing to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to these organizations that are helping alleviate suffering and providing aid to the families and individuals impacted by this conflict.

