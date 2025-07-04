IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JUNE 2025 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

Jul 04, 2025, 13:09 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $283.9 billion at June 30, 2025, up 12.5% from $252.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $330 million during June 2025.

JUNE HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Record high assets under management & advisement were $283.9 billion up from $278.8 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $283 million up from net redemptions of $509 million in June 2024. Total net inflows were $330 million up from net outflows of $534 million in June 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM)Record high Assets under advisement were $146.7 billion up from $143.7 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $181 million up from net redemptions of $216 million in June 2024. Total net inflows were $245 million up from net inflows of $21 million in June 2024. Record high June 2025 gross inflows of $1.4 billion up from $1.2 billion in June 2024.

Mackenzie Investments Record high assets under management were $224.6 billion up from $221.0 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $102 million up from net redemptions of $293 million in June 2024. Total net sales of $85 million up from net redemptions of $555 million in June 2024.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments

IGM

Financial

For the month ended June 30, 2025



Net flows 




Mutual fund net sales

181.0

(142.6)

38.4

ETF net creations

244.9

244.9

Investment fund net sales

181.0

102.3

283.3

Institutional SMA net sales

(17.8)(1)

(17.8)

Managed asset net sales

181.0

84.5

265.5

Other net flows

64.3

64.3






Net flows 

245.3

84.5

329.8






Gross flows




Mutual fund gross sales

1,219.4

662.4

1,881.8

Dealer gross inflows

1,363.6

1,363.6

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

 

($ millions) (unaudited)

June

 2025

May

 2025

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

129,526

126,845

2.1 %

Other assets under advisement

17,138

16,834

1.8 %

Assets under advisement

146,664

143,679

2.1 %




Asset management


Mackenzie Investments


Mutual funds

62,488

61,459

1.7 %

ETFs

8,683

8,305

4.6 %

Investment funds

71,171

69,764

2.0 %




Institutional SMA

12,023

11,630

3.4 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

54,031

53,741

0.5 %

Total Institutional SMA

66,054

65,371

1.0 %




Total third party assets under management

137,225

135,135

1.5 %

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

87,352

85,820

1.8 %

Total

224,577

220,955

1.6 %




ETF's distributed to third parties

8,683

8,305

4.6 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

10,046

9,761

2.9 %

Total ETFs

18,729

18,066

3.7 %




Total


Assets under management

266,751

261,980

1.8 %

Other assets under advisement

17,138

16,834

1.8 %

Assets under management and advisement

283,889

278,814

1.8 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2025

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

124,484

Other assets under advisement

16,686

Assets under advisement(2)

141,170


Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds

60,261

ETFs

8,104

Investment funds

68,365

 

Institutional SMA

 

11,649

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

52,661

Total Institutional SMA

64,310


Total third party assets under management

132,675

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

85,248

Total

217,923


ETFs distributed to third parties

8,104

ETFs held within IGM managed products

9,445

Total ETFs

17,549


Total

Assets under management

257,159

Other assets under advisement

16,686

Assets under management and advisement

273,845

1

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

2

The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $142,276 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $284 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.