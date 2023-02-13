WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Life, IGM Financial and Power Corporation of Canada today announced a donation of $125,000 equally split between the Canadian Red Cross and UNICEF Canada appeals, supporting the critical humanitarian needs following the earthquake that hit the south-east Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The Canadian Red Cross and UNICEF Canada are working to deliver as quickly as possible emergency relief and help to those impacted by the earthquakes. Support efforts include search and rescue, as well as emergency assistance to children and families.

Donations from employees of the Power group of companies will also be matched through corporate giving programs.

Those wishing to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to The Canadian Red Cross at www.redcross.ca and to UNICEF Canada at www.unicef.ca.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. Canada Life proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. To learn more, visit CanadaLife.com.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259 billion in total assets under management and advisement at January 31, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit IGMFinancial.com.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit PowerCorporation.com.

