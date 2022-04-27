Canada launches new platform for consultations and seeks input on regulatory barriers to trade

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Effective regulations protect the health, safety, environment and economic well-being of Canadians. Modernizing our regulatory system improves Canada's ability to attract investment and growth-oriented businesses.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Mona Fortier, launched Let's Talk Federal Regulations, a consultation platform that will strengthen transparency and participation in the regulatory system by inviting discussions with and among stakeholders in interactive and dynamic ways.

As part of the first consultation using the new platform, Canadians are being invited to provide input on regulatory barriers impeding trade such as duplicative requirements between jurisdictions or divergent standards like energy efficiency standards for appliances. They are also encouraged to share insights on new challenges or opportunities arising from a new post-pandemic reality. Input received on Let's Talk Federal Regulations will be visible to the public, enabling participants to view comments and engage in an open and transparent conversation.

Outcomes from Let's Talk Federal Regulations will help prioritize inter-jurisdictional regulatory issues and opportunities for alignment and help inform Canada's position for international regulatory cooperation forums.

Cooperation across borders within Canada and on the international scene has proven effective in reducing unnecessary regulatory differences, eliminating duplicative requirements, sharing information, fostering innovation and adopting international standards.

The Government of Canada anticipates launching additional consultations through the Let's Talk Federal Regulations platform in the coming months.

The initial consultation will be open until June 27, 2022.

"Modernizing the way we engage with Canadians on regulations will help us broaden the conversation. This will help us align regulations to the needs and priorities of Canadians and take advantage of arising economic opportunities."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board



On March 31, 2022 , the Government introduced in the Senate Bill S-6, An Act respecting regulatory modernization , a recurring mechanism that helps keep regulations relevant and up to date.

, the Government introduced in the Senate Bill S-6, , a recurring mechanism that helps keep regulations relevant and up to date. Other modernization initiatives include the creation of the Centre for Regulatory Innovation, and the implementation of roadmaps stemming from targeted regulatory reviews.

Backgrounder

Canada launches new platform for consultations and seeks input on regulatory barriers to trade

Regulatory cooperation is one of many tools that the government uses to improve efficiency and competitiveness in the regulatory system.

The Government of Canada works across jurisdictions and with international governments to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to trade and competitiveness, while continuing to protect the health, safety, environment and economic well-being of Canadians. This includes working with other governments to:

Adopt international standards

Harmonize or align regulations

Share information and experiences

Reduce unnecessary regulatory differences

Eliminate duplicative requirements and processes

Canada is active in several regulatory cooperation tables where regulators identify opportunities for cooperation and commit to workplans that advance their cooperation goals:

Canadian Free Trade Agreement Regulatory Reconciliation and Cooperation Table

Canada-United States Regulatory Cooperation Council

Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement Regulatory Cooperation Forum

Agile Nations Regulatory Cooperation Network (consisting of Canada , the United Kingdom , Japan , Denmark , Singapore , Italy , and the United Arab Emirates )

Let's Talk Federal Regulations is a pilot project that provides the opportunity to test new digital approaches to gathering stakeholder input and help reach new stakeholders who may not have engaged in previous consultations that relied upon notices published in the Canada Gazette.

The platform is simple and easy to use. Beyond the increased ease for stakeholders to provide input, the platform will also result in greater transparency for stakeholder comments since feedback from participants will be visible. This provides stakeholders an opportunity to see and build off comments from other participants as they are received.

Over the coming months, the platform will help gather input on several topics related to improving Canada's regulatory system, including targeted regulatory reviews, and assessing needs regarding public reporting and educational materials.

A summary of the feedback received for each topic will be drafted and shared on the platform.

Other initiatives to improve federal regulations in Canada include:

Bill S-6, An Act respecting regulatory modernization , the second Annual Regulatory Modernization, which was introduced to Parliament in March 2022 . It makes common sense changes to 29 acts through 46 amendments to simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments.

, the second Annual Regulatory Modernization, which was introduced to Parliament in . It makes common sense changes to 29 acts through 46 amendments to simplify regulatory processes, make exemptions from certain regulatory requirements to test new products, and make cross-border trade easier through more consistent and coherent rules across governments. Targeted regulatory reviews that examine regulations and regulatory practices to identify approaches to help test new products and uncover opportunities to address administrative burdens and simplify regulatory processes. The reviews outline approaches to address these challenges.

The Centre for Regulatory Innovation, that supports regulatory experimentation and flexibility, and enables innovative products to more easily come to market.

The Red Tape Reduction Act , which helps control the administrative burden that regulations impose on businesses.

, which helps control the administrative burden that regulations impose on businesses. The business, consumer and academic stakeholders on the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness, who provide advice about how to further enhance Canada's regulatory system.

