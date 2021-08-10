Canada Invests nearly $1 million to Build Housing Research Capacity

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced nearly $1 million to support housing research capacity. This includes $540,000 in funding for six successful submissions to the National Housing Strategy's 2020 CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Fund. In addition, this includes funding for the 2021 CMHC Housing Research Scholarships Program which is now open for applications with up to $450,000 available.

Funding for successful scholarships are awarded annually at $45,000 per year for a 2-year term to fund postdoctoral research in the priority areas of the National Housing Strategy. Recipients undertake projects that contribute to new housing related knowledge that has the potential to help us better understand the complex issues around housing affordability. This work is also critical to support the individuals' development towards future careers in housing research, in academia, and beyond.

Find more information about the CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Program and its 2021 call for applications.

"Today I am happy to join my colleagues in announcing another group of award recipients of the Housing Research Scholarship Program. We recognize that the housing challenges we face are complex in nature and require a wide breadth of expertise to address. Congratulations to all of the awards recipients. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and thank you for your important contributions to housing research in Canada." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients! Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and this year's recipients are doing important work to ensure that no Canadian is left behind. Access to safe, affordable housing is how we build healthy communities. The research supported through this investment will give us important data to address housing challenges now and in the future." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"All Canadians deserve a safe, affordable and stable place to live. We're investing in essential research to understand, respond and improve the ever-evolving housing market that's impacting Canadians. Through the CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Fund, these brilliant researchers will help us enhance the housing sector so we can innovate housing policies and programs."

"The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a comprehensive response to the need for safe and affordable housing for all Canadians. While emphasis is often placed on investments to create new or repair existing housing, of equal importance is the overall investment stream of $541 million through the NHS in research, data and innovation, $990,000 of which will fund research under the CMHC Housing Research Scholarship Fund to help spur the next generation of housing experts."— Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Funding for Housing Research Scholarship Awards is available to postdoctoral fellows undertaking research projects that address housing related issues identified under the National Housing Strategy's priority areas.

These scholarships are offered by CMHC in partnership with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Social Sciences and Humanities Council of Canada (SSHRC), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) as part of an innovative approach to building capacity in Canada's housing sector.

The three federal granting agencies — the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) — are Canada's principle source of research funding for research at universities, colleges, and hospitals. The Housing Research Scholarship Program application process occurs annually through the postdoctoral fellowship competitions of each of the federal granting agencies. These competitions launch annually in June – August.

The NHS includes $541 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

Backgrounder – Successful Submissions, 2020 NHS Housing Research Scholarship Initiative

Recipient Research Institution Contribution (per year for 2 years) Project Title Mathieu Samson-Savage Carleton University $45K (2020 CMHC-SSHRC Scholarship) The experience of rehousing. A study of social inclusion/marginalisation narratives Beibei Zhang York University $45K (2020 CMHC-SSHRC Scholarship) The Financializaton of Student Housing in the Greater Toronto Area Daniel Manson BC Centre on Substance Abuse $45K (2020 CMHC-CIHR Scholarship) Urban Housing Instability and Substance Use Care Trajectories among Young People in Vancouver Jesse Jenkinson Unity Health Toronto $45K (2020 CMHC-CIHR Scholarship) Exploring a Specialized Navigator Role as an Innovative Hospital-Based Approach to Improve the Health and Social Outcomes of People Experiencing Homelessness in Toronto, Canada Selim Khan University of Calgary $45K (2020 CMHC-CIHR Scholarship) Application of Artificial Intelligence in Evaluation of Radon Health Risk in Urban vs Rural houses of Canada and Sweden. Donna Vikalis University of British Columbia $45K (2020 CMHC-NSRC Scholarship) Novel methods of characterizing retrofit influences on aspects of indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort

