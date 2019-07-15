Canada Invests in Canadian Indigenous Clean Technology

PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - When we invest in Canadian ideas, our economy grows and our communities flourish. That is why the Government of Canada is funding the development of innovative new products and processes in our natural resource sectors.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today announced an additional $3.1-million investment for an Indigenous-led clean technology pilot project that aims to use resources more efficiently to reduce pollution and water waste.

Carbonix, a Canadian Indigenous technology company, is partnering with Trent University and SGS Lakefield to scale up a project that produces tailored activated carbons from sustainably sourced feedstocks, like petroleum coke and wood waste, and uses them to capture contaminants from industrial waste streams and mine tailings. This project aims to accelerate the return of the water used during extraction processes back to the environment and accelerate land restoration.

This additional funding — provided by Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program — builds on the initial investment of $120,000 provided by NRCan's Indigenous Forestry Initiative and Indigenous Services Canada's Strategic Partnerships Initiative.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want Canada to continue to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada will continue to support energy projects that create a clean, sustainable, competitive natural resources sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

The Clean Growth Program is a $155-million investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies' commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their impacts on air, land and water while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies' commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their impacts on air, land and water while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative provides funding to support Indigenous-led economic development in Canada's forest sector to increase Indigenous participation in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance.

forest sector to increase Indigenous participation in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance. The Strategic Partnerships Initiative is an innovative program designed to increase Indigenous participation in complex economic development opportunities, particularly in the natural resource sectors, where projects are emerging at an unprecedented rate across the country.

"Through projects like this, the Government of Canada is finding solutions that will help reduce pollution, drive clean innovation and create good jobs. Accelerating clean technology development is key to promoting sustainable economic growth as Canada moves toward a clean energy future — helping us meet our domestic and international commitments while maintaining our natural resource advantage for years to come."

Maryam Monsef

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"At the Inorganic Materials Research Lab at Trent University, we're proud to be working with industry partners to advance the development and application of clean technologies. These commercial research opportunities with private and public sector partners are invaluable for students, who are seeing first-hand the potential of cross-collaboration to address some of Canada's and the world's environmental issues

Dr. Andrew Vreugdenhil

Associate Professor, Head of the Inorganic Materials Research Laboratory, Trent University

"The support of NRCan and partners such as Suncor and MNDM, enables Carbonix to take the R&D efforts the company began in 2011 and transition them for commercial-scale application. Carbonix recognizes that Canada is a nation whose backbone of the economy and jobs is founded and largely based on the resource extraction industries of energy, mining and forestry. Carbonix supports these industries, and we wish them to flourish. Moreover, as an indigenous company, we wish to support their efforts to return the lands and waters back to their natural state."

Paul Pede

President/CEO, Carbonix Inc.

