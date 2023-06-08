The Canadian delegation will continue playing a key role in the international community to implement the Convention, ensuring a greater presence for Canadian content in the digital space in particular.

PARIS, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez issued the following statement:

"Stories from here and elsewhere bring communities together and promote the shared values of democracy and openness.

"Canada, a State Party to the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, sought a fourth four-year term (2023–2027) on this Intergovernmental Committee. Canada was elected by acclamation by all parties at the ninth session of the Conference of Parties, held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, from June 6 to 8, 2023.

"We are honoured by this new mandate and we are more committed than ever to promoting the diversity of online content. In 2024, along with Quebec, we will host the first meeting of a group of digital experts whose mandate is to make concrete recommendations to the States Parties to improve how the Convention works in the digital sphere.

"At a panel on the subject held concurrently with the conference, and organized together with France, Korea and Quebec, we highlighted the importance of making local content available online. The Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions shared the perspective of Canadian civil society.

"Canada is also committed to supporting the work of the International Fund for Cultural Diversity by providing funding for projects that encourage the emergence of dynamic and sustainable cultural sectors in developing countries.

"The status of artists and the global prosperity of cultural and creative industries will also be at the heart of our actions.

"We applaud the ongoing efforts of international civil society, the States Parties to the Convention, and especially Quebec, our valued partner in this matter, to ensure the diversity of cultural content."

