KASLO, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston, Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust, Suzan Hewat, Mayor of Kaslo and Erika Bird, Chair of the Kaslo Housing Society, announced details of a joint investment of more than $2.4 million to support the construction of 10 affordable homes in Kaslo.

The Penny Lane apartment building, currently under construction, is located conveniently at 334 A Ave, close to the downtown area with easy access to amenities. This three-storey building has been designed to reflect the heritage neighbourhood, and will include 10 affordable homes for single-parent families, seniors, individuals with low-to-moderate incomes, and individuals living with disabilities. Each unit will include laundry and storage facilities, and there will be two fully accessible units on the ground floor. The building will also incorporate solar renewable energy generation, fibre optic cable installation, and construction training opportunities.

Funding provided for this project includes:

$686,000 from the federal government through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) and $21,000 in seed funding;

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government is pleased to provide funding to support the creation of these 10 new affordable homes for families, seniors and those living with disabilities. By working with our partners to invest in affordable housing, like right here in Kaslo, we are providing more Canadians access to quality and affordable homes in thriving communities. This is another example of our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"I'm grateful to see the federal government partner with us on the first-ever BC Housing funded development in Kaslo. Our government will continue to explore opportunities and partnerships to deliver housing in small and rural communities." – Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston

"We continue to hear from residents and communities that affordable housing is a priority in the Columbia Basin region. These 10 new units will increase the housing options in Kaslo and include solar renewable energy generation, fibre optic cable installation, and provide construction training opportunities. Thank you to all the partners involved, and especially the efforts of Kaslo Housing Society, as they have been working hard for many years towards this important project." – Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Village of Kaslo Council and staff were pleased to work with the Housing Society to support this much needed housing project for our community. Together we identified the site, an under-utilized Village property located in the heart of the community, which allowed the project to advance quickly. This was a great example of what can be accomplished with hard work, determination, and wonderful partners. We are proud to have played a role in the Penny Lane housing project and I think the residents of these new housing units will be happy to have a place to call home!" – Suzan Hewat, Mayor of Kaslo

"The Kaslo Housing Society's project to build a 10-unit apartment building could never be realized without the support of the National Housing Co-investment Fund and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. It's amazing to me how virtually every level of government – municipal, regional, provincial, and federal – has supported and contributed to our vision of secure, affordable housing in our rural village. Aside from access to nutritious food, shelter is fundamental to the well-being of all of us. Having myself grown up in a housing development spearheaded by CMHC, I know that the provision of comfortable and affordable homes creates a legacy that will last for generations, as will our building. We look forward to welcoming tenants early next summer." – Erika Bird, Chair Kaslo Housing Society

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

British Columbia's Community Housing Fund is a 10-year provincial investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for families and individuals with low and moderate incomes.

The Columbia Basin Trust supports the efforts of the people of the Columbia Basin to create a legacy of social, economic, and environmental well-being.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





