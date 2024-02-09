OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Francophone immigration plays a crucial role in strengthening our national identity, while also growing the economy and addressing labour shortages. That's why Canada is increasing its efforts to welcome French-speaking skilled workers outside Quebec to ensure the sustainability and economic development of Francophone minority communities.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that, as of this month, 2024 Express Entry rounds have begun. They invite prospective candidates with category-specific work experience or a strong French language proficiency to apply for permanent residence.

The category-based selection initiative allows Canada to welcome more in-demand professionals to communities across the country. Our continued efforts to streamline Canada's selection of economic immigrants will help build the nation's economic and social prosperity for years to come.

Last November, IRCC announced ambitious, realistic and achievable targets for Francophone immigrant admissions outside Quebec, representing 6% of total immigration in 2024, 7% in 2025 and 8% in 2026. Additionally, in January 2024, we announced multiple measures, such as the new Policy on Francophone Immigration and its Implementation Plan, which will pave the way for tangible and innovative actions that will enable progress towards restoring and increasing the demographic weight of Francophone minority communities. This new policy promotes the vitality and economic development of Francophone minority communities.

A key component of the Policy on Francophone Immigration's Implementation Plan involves placing a special focus on candidates with a strong French language proficiency in Express Entry. This reaffirms the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting and fostering the economic vitality of Francophone communities outside Quebec.

"Francophone immigration plays a crucial role in strengthening our national identity and fueling the economic growth of Francophone minority communities outside Quebec. As we continue to face critical labour shortages in key sectors like health care, transportation and home building, talented newcomers are critical for our economy because they support local businesses and communities. The Express Entry system ensures that Canada has the skilled workers it needs to grow and succeed, while highlighting our commitment to supporting the vitality and restoring the demographic weight of Francophone minority communities."

The selected categories are based on labour market information and projections, as well as consultations input from our provincial and territorial partners and stakeholders from across Canada . The 2023 categories were based on projections of labour market shortages from 2022 to 2031, which are still valid, and were informed by public consultations held in winter 2022 and summer 2023.

. The 2023 categories were based on projections of labour market shortages from 2022 to 2031, which are still valid, and were informed by public consultations held in winter 2022 and summer 2023. In June 2022 , the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

, the Government of made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French. Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors.

labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors. From 2018 to 2023, admissions under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Canadian experience class accounted for approximately 39% of overall French‑speaking immigrant admissions outside Quebec . (Note: Data are preliminary estimates and subject to change.)

