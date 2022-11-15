Canada congratulates the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations on grand opening of their new office

SASKATOON, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - On Sunday, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Regional Chief Bobby Cameron and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, participated in the grand opening of the organization's new office space, located in the Kahkewistahaw Landing, on land owned by the Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatoon.

The office is the first of several buildings to open at Kahkewistahaw Landing, a 40 acre parcel of land that is managed and developed by the band's Kahkewistahâw Economic Management Corporation (KEMC). The KMEC purchased the land in 2017 and it was converted to an urban reserve. In addition to the office building, the business hub is expected to include a gas station, convenience store, commercial rental units and a drive-thru restaurant. The business centre is expected to generate significant investment and profit for the Kahkewistahaw First Nation, due to its proximity to John G. Diefenbaker International Airport and close access to the Saskatoon's downtown district.

At Sunday's ceremony, Minister Miller and Regional Chief Cameron also signed a Statement on Joint Priorities that affirms Canada's commitment to advancing the important and ongoing work toward reconciliation in partnership with First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Canada is committed to working in partnership with First Nations to promote community and economic development and support their visions of self-determination and a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Executive thanks the leadership of all First Nations, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller, and our staff for the commitment to honouring the spirit and Intent of our Treaty and Inherent rights. The FSIN is grateful and honoured for the opportunity to be one of the first infrastructures on the newly developed sixty acres of Kahkewistahaw Landing. Today, we signed a Statement on Joint Priorities between the FSIN and Canada, to right past wrongs, support every First Nation child to have the best start in life, and to undo federally imposed systems of governance and administration with systems based on inherent rights to be determined by each First Nation. Under the direction of First Nations leadership, we will work together to address the needs and priorities of all Treaty People on these Treaty lands. The Joint Statement understands that FSIN will continue to uphold, protect, and implement inherent and Treaty rights as envisioned by our ancestors."

Chief Bobby Cameron

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

"This centre will provide employment and economic benefits for the community, as well as Saskatoon, for years to come. Congratulations to Kahkewistahaw First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), and thank you to Regional Chief Bobby Cameron for signing the Statement on Joint Priorities with me. Together, we will continue working to address the unique needs and priorities identified by FSIN."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The opening of this new office is a cause for celebration, and a sign of future prosperity—congratulations to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and Kahkewistahaw First Nation. As the vision for Kahkewistahaw Landing is realized, it will bring with it new jobs, businesses and opportunities that will benefit generations to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Kahkewistahaw Landing is located at 1215 Claypool Drive, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

. Through Indigenous Services Canada's Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP), the federal government provided Kahkewistahaw First Nation with a $2.28 million contribution to complete the construction and installation of sewer and water lines, site work, storm water lines, shallow utilities, roadways, sidewalks for Kahkewistahaw Landing.

with a contribution to complete the construction and installation of sewer and water lines, site work, storm water lines, shallow utilities, roadways, sidewalks for Kahkewistahaw Landing. The total cost of the infrastructure project for the entire 40 acre parcel, which will be completed in 3 phases, is estimated at $6.4 million and will be built out over an estimated eight year time horizon.

