OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work towards advancing reconciliation through the additions to reserve process. Expanding community land base is an important step by which First Nations can foster community and economic development.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; together with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated the Klahoose First Nation on the recent expansion of their land base through the addition to reserve process.

A total of 14.30 acres (5.79 hectares) of land was added to the Tork Reserve on Cortes Island, B.C. The additional land will enable Klahoose to meet its current and future needs for both traditional and community uses.

Canada is committed to supporting economic development opportunities and growth in First Nation communities to support their vision of self-determination. Klahoose First Nation plans to develop this property as a possible camp site or RV locations to create an economic base for tourism.

Adding land to reserves contributes to First Nations development of healthier, more sustainable communities and contributes to regional revitalization, which benefits both their own and neighbouring communities.

Quotes

"This partnership with Klahoose First Nation is important as we continue to build stronger relationships - as they work towards self-determination. I would like to wish Chief Peacey and Klahoose First Nation great success in their continued development."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The recent expansion of Klahoose First Nation's reserve land base is key to their autonomy and self-governance, and a critical step in supporting reconciliation. Additions to reserve is a contributing factor to economic growth which benefits both First Nations communities, provinces and neighbouring municipalities, and our government is committed to helping facilitate new opportunities for Klahoose First Nation to advance its ongoing work to improve community well-being and promote local economic initiatives."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Klahoose First Nation is excited that this property is being returned to the Nation through the ATR program. Our ancestors will be looking down with pride that our Nation is reclaiming what once belonged to us."

Klahoose Leadership

Quick Facts

Klahoose First Nation is located on Cortes Island, B.C. , near Powell River . Their traditional territories extend from Toba Inlet in Desolation Sound to the Northern Islands of the Strait of Georgia .

, near . Their traditional territories extend from Toba Inlet in Desolation Sound to the Northern Islands of the Strait of . The community has a population of 408 members, with 90 living on the reserve.

Additions to Reserve and Reserve Creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-determination, self-governance and self-sufficiency.

