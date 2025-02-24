MUSQUEAM, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, alongside the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade (signing in counterpart), signed an agreement committing the Government of Canada to share a percentage of ground lease revenues with Musqueam Indian Band. These revenues are collected by the Government of Canada from the Vancouver Airport Authority.

This Revenue Sharing Agreement is part of broader, ongoing negotiations between Canada and Musqueam that advance the recognition and incremental implementation of Musqueam's Section 35 rights, including a self-government agreement that will recognize Musqueam's inherent right of self-government.

This Revenue Sharing Agreement promises transformative benefits for the Musqueam community, providing a steady stream of income so Musqueam can build a more prosperous future. This is a pivotal step forward in strengthening the partnership between Canada and Musqueam, contributing to economic development and advancing reconciliation.

The Government of Canada is collaborating with Indigenous partners to rebuild Nation-to-Nation relationships through agreements that support reconciliation and foster economic growth that benefits all Canadians. The Revenue Sharing Agreement represents a meaningful step in this direction, affirming our commitment to implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). There is still more to be done, and we remain committed to working alongside Musqueam to strengthen our partnership and continue moving forward together.

"The Musqueam people have collectively held rights, including title, within our territory since time immemorial, and our ancestors have worked tirelessly to have those rights recognized and protected. By signing this landmark agreement, Musqueam and the Crown are taking a significant step towards a renewed relationship that recognizes our unique relationship to our territory. Musqueam acknowledges the federal ministers and negotiators who worked hard on behalf of Canada to successfully conclude this phase of negotiations. This incremental measure will undoubtedly provide significant and real benefits to our community over the years to come."

Chief Wayne Sparrow

Musqueam Indian Band

"Today marks an important step forward in our partnership with Musqueam. The Revenue Sharing Agreement reflects our shared commitment to honouring their vision for self-determination. Revenue sharing is a tangible way to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and support Musqueam's vision for a strong, sustainable future. We will continue working together to uphold rights, strengthen self-government, and build lasting prosperity for generations to come."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"This agreement with Musqueam represents the collaborative efforts and mutual respect of our relationship and advances reconciliation. It lays the foundation for further meaningful discussions as we build our partnership and work towards shared economic growth."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Musqueam is an urban First Nation located in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia , one of Canada's most densely populated metropolitan areas. Musqueam has a registered population of 1,495 people, 45% of whom live on reserve.

, one of most densely populated metropolitan areas. Musqueam has a registered population of 1,495 people, 45% of whom live on reserve. Musqueam has three Reserves totalling 272 hectares, the core of which is of high strategic importance to Canada as an economic gateway to the Indo-Pacific.

as an economic gateway to the Indo-Pacific. Musqueam's main community is located at the mouth of the Fraser River, just north of Sea Island and the Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Both Musqueam's Reserve Sea Island 3 and the Vancouver International Airport are located on Sea Island.

