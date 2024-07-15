WHITECAP DAKOTA NATION, SK, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, delivered an apology on behalf of the Government of Canada, to the nine Dakota and Lakota First Nations in Canada for past harms relating to Canada's longstanding denial of their rights. Minister Anandasangaree affirmed the nine communities' status as "Aboriginal peoples of Canada" with constitutionally protected Section 35 rights. This historic apology is an important step toward healing and reconciliation which will help renew our Nation-to-Nation relationships.

This long-overdue statement of recognition and apology was delivered at a ceremony held today with Dakota and Lakota First Nations' leadership, Elders, youth and community members at Whitecap Dakota Nation. Approximately 650 people were in attendance.

The Dakota and Lakota First Nations have long sought formal recognition of their rights and an apology for the past wrongs which were acknowledged in today's statement. For too long, Canada failed to formally recognize the Dakota and Lakota First Nations as "Aboriginal peoples of Canada" within the meaning of Section 35 of Canada's Constitution and treated these First Nations unjustly as "second class First Nations" and strangers here in Canada. The nine Dakota and Lakota First Nations were not invited to sign Treaties in the 1870s and received no Treaty rights or benefits as a result, including smaller reserves than Treaty First Nations.

The Dakota and Lakota First Nations were critical to the development of Canada, and this lack of recognition by Canada has had a profound impact on the Nation-to-Nation relationship and to the Dakota-Lakota people for many generations. The Dakota and Lakota have endured the same legacies of colonialism as any other First Nation in Canada: they were subjected to the Indian Act, residential schools, the Sixties Scoop and various other laws and policies that have harmed Indigenous Peoples. The Dakota and Lakota have shared in this experience, yet have been denied the constitutional recognition and protection that other Indigenous groups have.

Today's historic ceremony is also an important step towards ensuring that every person in this country learns about our collective history and Dakota and Lakota contributions to Canada. The Government of Canada will continue to work with its Dakota and Lakota partners to rebuild relationships based on respect for rights and advance their visions of a better future for the benefit of their communities.

Quotes

"We deeply regret the time it has taken to acknowledge the rightful place of the Dakota and Lakota as Aboriginal peoples of Canada with constitutionally protected Section 35 rights and we apologize for the past harms suffered by generations as a result. With today's statement, we hope to begin writing a new chapter together where trust is rebuilt, rights are respected and our Nation-to-Nation relationships are renewed for the benefit of generations to come."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation Leadership and community want to acknowledge the special relationship that has been developed with this Federal Government. This apology recognizes the Dakota people as being Indigenous to this land we call Canada. I believe this will allow our people to begin the process of Reconciliation and healing in our relationship with Canada. Birdtail Sioux Dakota First Nation will commit to take its rightful place in the economic and political landscape of this country."

Chief Lindsay Bunn Jr.

Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation

"Greetings, Chiefs, on this historic day for Dakotas in our own homelands. Dakotas are the keepers of the buffalo territory. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this apology, one that should have been given when they first arrived in Dakota Country. I would also like to thank government officials and chiefs as we gather here in Wapaha Ska Oyate."

Chief Raymond Brown

Canupawakpa First Nation

"It is essential that any apology recognizes the necessity for a legal response to safeguard the rights of the Wahpeton Dakota community. This response should involve the return and conservation of lands that were not ceded, responsible governance of the land, rejuvenation of traditional practices, and a shared respect for our natural resources."

Chief Don Smoke

Dakota Plains Wahpeton Nation

"This Apology is a significant milestone in Canadian History where Canadians can finally be told about the rich history of our Ancestral Oceti Sakowin Nation, and opens the door to endless possibilities in trade, commerce, and sustainable economic development within our Oceti Sakowin Territory in the middle of the continent where the Jays Treaty can finally be exercised. This declaration by Canada finally acknowledges the contributions of our Dakota Ancestors in establishing Canada and provides a foundation for asserting our immemorial rights and Aboriginal Title position in Manitoba."

Chief Dennis Pashe

Dakota Tipi

"Dakota People's have never considered themselves refugees or American in their ancestral territories, which were amongst of all indigenous peoples the largest at time of contact. Such labeling of the Dakota Peoples served the interest of the Canadian government but was to the disadvantage of and resulted in the marginalization of the Dakota Peoples. I accept this apology as an acknowledgment of this historical and current wrongdoing and look forward to reparation, healing, and a better future for our Dakota Peoples as positive contributors to Canadian society."

Chief Vincent Tacan

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

"Today, we acknowledge the significant injustices and discrimination that Standing Buffalo has faced for generations. The federal government's apology marks a pivotal moment in our history, opening new doors and providing new horizons for our people. This crucial step towards healing and reconciliation, grounded in our longstanding allyship with the Crown, allows us to build a future of mutual respect, honoring our cultural legacy and ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for Standing Buffalo."

Chief Rodger Redman

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation

"Today, we recognize the importance of this apology, but it must be accompanied by a clear and unwavering commitment from the federal government to fundamentally change the quality of life in our communities. The recognition of Section 35 rights for the Dakota is crucial, but we must remember that these rights are not derived from that section; they originate from our inherent sovereignty and land rights, which have remained intact and unaltered. Wahpeton Dakota Nation's sovereignty and title to our lands have never been extinguished. This apology is a significant step, but it must lead to tangible actions that ensure our people's future is one of prosperity, dignity, and respect. Only then can we truly begin to heal and move forward together."

Chief John Waditaka

Wahpeton Dakota Nation

"For too long, the Dakota in Canada have been treated as foreigners in a land that has been our home since time immemorial and in a country that we helped create, defend and build into a multicultural beacon of prosperity and tolerance. Last year, Canada finally acknowledged the Dakota as an Aboriginal People of Canada, and enshrined that recognition in the Whitecap Dakota Self-Government Treaty, brought into force with unanimous approval under Bill C-51. This apology today builds on that affirmation, and takes us one further step ahead in the journey of healing and recognition that is so long overdue."

Chief Darcy Bear

Whitecap Dakota Nation

"As we acknowledge the deep wounds of the past, we reflect on our history as steadfast allies to the Crown. Chief Sitting Bull wisely said, 'If I agree to dispose of any part of our land to the white people, I would feel guilty of taking food away from our children's mouths.' This apology is a step towards healing, honoring our sacrifices, and committing to a future that preserves our legacy and ensures a sustainable and economically prosperous future for our people."

Chief Ellen B. LeCaine

Wood Mountain Lakota

Quick facts

There are five Dakota First Nations in Manitoba and three Dakota First Nations and one Lakota First Nation in Saskatchewan who are not a party to any historic treaty entered into between Canada and other First Nations in those provinces.

in and three and one Lakota First Nation in who are not a party to any historic treaty entered into between and other First Nations in those provinces. These First Nations are: Birdtail Sioux , Canupawakpa, Dakota Plains, Dakota Tipi and Sioux Valley in Manitoba and Whitecap, Wahpeton, Standing Buffalo and Wood Mountain Lakota in Saskatchewan .

, Canupawakpa, Dakota Plains, and Sioux Valley in and Whitecap, Wahpeton, Standing Buffalo and Wood Mountain Lakota in . The Dakota and Lakota have a long history of steadfast allyship with the Crown, which includes their critical role, along with other Indigenous Nations, in defending what is today Canada during the War of 1812.

Related links

Statement of Recognition and Apology to the Dakota-Lakota First Nations

