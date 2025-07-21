CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, together with Indigenous communities, private and non-profit sector leaders, and provincial partners, is taking action to regenerate Alberta's forests — protecting clean air and preserving the province's vast natural landscapes for generations to come.

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, joins Mike Toffan, Founder and Executive Director of Project Forest, planting a tree at the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area — a symbolic step toward a greener future. (CNW Group/Natural Resources Canada)

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced, in collaboration with Project Forest, The Carbon Farmer and FIND Biomass Inc, a joint investment of over $125 million for four projects that will plant 12 million trees and restore critical habitat for species at risk throughout Alberta, such as caribou.

Investments will help to create and restore biodiverse forests and wildlife habitat and sequester carbon while creating seasonal and full-time jobs for surrounding communities in Alberta. We are not just planting trees — we are building a stronger, healthier and more-resilient Canada.

Quotes

"Forests are more than ecosystems — they are economic drivers, climate solutions and cultural touchstones. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action in partnership with the Government of Alberta, Indigenous communities, the private sector and non-profit organizations to restore forest landscapes and grow a greener economy. Building a resilient Albertan economy means working across sectors and jurisdictions to turn shared goals into lasting impacts."

MP Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Our government is committed to supporting biodiversity by investing in the protection of wildlife habitats and species at risk, like the caribou. The survival of this iconic Canadian species depends on healthy forests, which is why we are working with partners across Alberta to protect and restore its habitat. This initiative will help preserve nature while strengthening local economies."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The 2 Billion Trees program is a transformative initiative that will shape Canada's future forever — ushering in a greener, healthier world where more Canadians can connect with nature. The generous funding Project Forest has received is not just support; it is a catalyst that will supercharge our mission to rewild Canada, one forest at a time. This is a game-changing moment for our organization, and words alone cannot fully capture the depth of our gratitude. This funding empowers us to make an even greater impact, faster, and we are profoundly thankful for this incredible opportunity."

Mike Toffan

Founder and Executive Director, Project Forest

"The food that farmers produce on their land is critical for us all. However, some fields or portions thereof that have been cleared of trees historically are actually better suited for forest ecosystems, due to factors like soil quality, parcel size, the need for erosion prevention, the value of water retention and the benefits of habitat connectivity. The 2BT program will allow us to proudly plant trees with farmers who want to manage their land with a mosaic of best ecological practices."

Brad Rabiey

President, The Carbon Farmer

"As an Indigenous business, we are committed to creating Indigenous employment and training opportunities while contributing to environmental sustainability. This project allows FIND Biomass to collaborate with a landowner who shares our dedication to social and environmental values. By planting hybrid poplar, a fast-growing species, we will sequester ten times more carbon than a natural forest."

Melissa Minks

FIND Biomass Inc

Related Documents

Backgrounder: Regrowing Alberta's Forests

Related Information

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Greg Frame, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]