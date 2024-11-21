This is a joint news release between the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Strong economies in the North rely on infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and public safety. Addressing priorities such as sovereignty, defense, infrastructure and environmental stewardship is key to safeguarding Canada's Arctic interests while fostering a safe and sustainable future for Northerners.

Today, Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, along with Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, announced a joint investment of more than $370,000 to explore the feasibility of creating an Arctic and Northern Security Centre in the Yukon.

Over the next 17 months, the Government of Yukon will lead a comprehensive study to analyze the Centre's sustainability; how it would be governed and how it could collaborate with partners, Indigenous communities, government departments and other institutions.

The Centre would aim to be a pan-territorial resource to develop a northern approach to security and its links to social and economic development. It also fulfills recommendations from the Yukon Arctic Security Council panel of experts, as well as shared visions outlined in Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework.

Together, the governments of Canada and Yukon support initiatives that contribute to building northern innovation and capacity, and foster economic opportunities across the Yukon and the North.

"Changes to the physical and geopolitical landscapes are creating new challenges in defence, critical infrastructure and supply chains. As part of the shared vision outlined in Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, our government is creating new opportunities to grow northern economies and improve the safety and security of Northerners, grounded in northern knowledge and priorities."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"This study will bring together local and national stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the Yukon and the North. This work has the potential to enhance regional innovation ecosystems, physical and digital infrastructure and local and Indigenous economic development by unlocking new opportunities to build capacity in the territory."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Our government is proud to lead the national conversation on Arctic security, ensuring the North's unique needs and priorities are front and centre. The creation of a Yukon centre of excellence in Northern and arctic security would fulfill a key recommendation from the Yukon's Arctic Security Advisory Council, and our government believes that exploring the creation of a Canadian Institute for Arctic Security is a key step toward building a safe, strong, and prosperous North. We thank CanNor for supporting this initiative, which will generate vital knowledge to address security challenges and strengthen the North for the future."

- Premier Ranj Pillai, Government of Yukon

