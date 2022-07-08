TRADITIONAL SWIYA (TERRITORY) OF THE SHÍSHÀLH NATION, BC, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, joined hiwus (Chief) Warren Paull of the shíshàlh Nation to announce significant investments in housing infrastructure that will support the development of a subdivision in the Nation to provide critically needed housing for dozens of member families. The Government of Canada is providing a total of $9.1 million towards the project through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF).

The ICIF, announced in Budget 2021, provides recipients with the flexibility to design and deliver infrastructure projects that make the most sense for their communities. For Indigenous self-governing and modern treaty partners, some of these projects are expected to include upgrades to water systems, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and the building of new homes for current residents and future growth. To date, $94.2 million over four years has been dedicated to British Columbia-based self-governing and modern treaty nations.

The Government of Canada is working to reduce social and economic inequities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, making immediate, long-term investments to help close critical infrastructure gaps.

"Access to infrastructure, which includes well-built homes, is vital to any community's well-being. We are confident that with this historic investment, the shíshàlh Nation will continue to build their own path to self-determination. We remain committed to working closely with Indigenous partners and communities to advance shared priorities."

"We are pleased to welcome Minister Miller into our swiya today to engage in dialogue about the important nation-to-nation work we have in front of us to further reconciliation and to work to eliminate socio-economic gaps. The funding received is an important step in addressing the significant housing need within our community. There is much work left to be done and more investments that need to be made, but with good hearts and minds we know transformative change can happen quickly."

Budget 2021 proposes distinctions-based investments of $6 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million in ongoing investments to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including:

over five years, starting in 2021-22, with in ongoing investments to support infrastructure in Indigenous communities, including: $4.3 billion over four years, starting in 2021-22, for the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, a distinctions-based fund to support immediate demands, as prioritized by Indigenous partners and with shovel-ready infrastructure projects in First Nations, including with modern treaty and self-governing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

$1.7 billion over five years, starting in 2021-22, with $388.9 million in ongoing investments to support the operation and maintenance of First Nation community infrastructure on reserves.

