INUVIK, NT, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in culturally appropriate and inclusive spaces is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik of Gwich'in Tribal Council announced $2.3 million in funding for the renovation of Gwich'in Wellness Camp, a culturally centred wellness camp in the Northwest Territories.

The contribution provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program will help the Gwich'in Tribal Council offer a fully accessible space that prioritizes the needs of women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The funding will go towards the addition of outdoor facilities to support meaningful on-the-land programming and the revitalization of ceremonial spaces to better reflect local Gwich'in values.

The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls identified the need for safe, culturally relevant spaces where Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people can have barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages. Indigenous groups have also highlighted the importance of culturally centred spaces in pursuing their visions of self-determination.

Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. This transformative program supports Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming their identity as part of their journey towards self-determination.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ending gender-based violence and advancing reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

"Cultural camps, like the Gwich'in Wellness Camp, offer a safe space on traditional lands for Elders and youth to build relationships, enjoy cultural activities, learn together and pass on knowledge. Initiatives like these are crucial to advancing self-determination and responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We remain committed to partnering with Indigenous Peoples to help restore, preserve and promote the traditions that are so essential to individual well-being and healing."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Our efforts toward the revitalization of the Gwich'in Wellness Camp just south of the Town of Inuvik are all about the delivery of holistic support services in an inclusive and culturally sensitive manner. This partnership with the Government of Canada through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program allows the Gwich'in Tribal Council to expand the availability of services and equipment for our on-the-land programming at the Gwich'in Wellness Camp. We are excited at the prospect of this multi-purpose facility to commence operations later this year for the benefit of all residents of the Beaufort-Delta region."

Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik

Gwich'in Tribal Council

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by

the National Family and Survivor Circle



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

