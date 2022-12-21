Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people:

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services, such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

BIG GRASSY FIRST NATION, MORSON, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Lynn Indian from the Big Grassy First Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, announced $1.8 million in funding provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, for the construction of a new cultural space building.

The new Big Grassy First Nation Cultural Space and Shelter for Women Building will be used as a shelter for those in danger, a healing space, and a gathering area for the community to host cultural and language programs. The gathering and healing areas will be used for prayers and land-based teachings, and will have a training area for courses and a display area for local artists. The building will also provide a shelter for persons at risk to stay, in the short or long-term. The site will be secure and will provide 24 hour emergency access for members experiencing domestic violence and other forms of trauma that require an immediate response.

Investing in cultural spaces is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. This transformative program also supports Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming their identity as part of their journey towards self-determination, which is a crucial step in advancing reconciliation and building relationships between Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians.

"The cultural space will provide opportunities for the women of Big Grassy to nurture, develop culturally specific initiatives and provide a safe and inclusive space free from potentially violent and harmful situations. Our community is grateful for the funding made available by the government of Canada to help address the needs of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people."

Chief Lynn Indian

Big Grassy First Nation

"This is another meaningful step in responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Through the construction of a new cultural building, Big Grassy First Nation will create an inclusive and safe cultural space to continue the work of healing and revitalizing language and culture for generations to come."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts — Federal Pathway

Big Grassy First Nation is an Ojibway community of 277 residents in Northwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. Budget 2021 invested $108.8 million over two years in the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan and supports the response to Call for Justice 2.3, which calls upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to restore, reclaim and revitalize identities.

over two years in the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan and supports the response to Call for Justice 2.3, which calls upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to restore, reclaim and revitalize identities. The National Action Plan was co-developed by:

the National Family and Survivors Circle;



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations;



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments; and



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQI+ leaders.

