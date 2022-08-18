CANADA AND SASKATCHEWAN BUILD 8 NEW HOMES

REGINA, SK, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Families and children with complex needs have access to new affordable homes in Saskatchewan thanks to investments made by the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Tyler Mathies, CEO of the National Affordable Housing Corporation, and the Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation, announced an additional $365,000 in funding for two housing projects in Regina and Meadow Lake, which has helped build 8 new affordable homes for parents and their children.

Plainsview Townhomes, located at 1420 North Silverleaf Boulevard in Regina, has built four homes for persons facing overlapping housing challenges in need of supportive independent living, as well as parents who have complex medical needs. This project received $120,000 from the Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative (SPI) under the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

The second project by Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corp. is located at 501 5th Avenue West and 110 9th Avenue East in Meadow Lake, and includes four homes for Indigenous women with young children, and is providing support services including nutrition, early childhood development, transportation, mental health services, and prenatal counselling. This project received over $245,000 through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

Previously, over $768,000 was announced through the Investment in Affordable Housing to support the construction of these new rental units set at affordable rates.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. That is why our government is providing 8 families and their children in Regina and Meadow Lake access to a place to call their own, built with wrap-around supportive services to meet their needs. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government is proud to continue working alongside our community partners to develop more affordable housing options for Saskatchewan residents. We look forward to future projects that offer people in need improved access to safe, stable housing and supports them in living in our communities to their fullest potentials." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"It has become so incredibly challenging for persons in need of affordable rental housing in Regina to find a home that offers accessibility, the safety and security of a good neighbourhood, as well as the supports and services they need to improve their quality of life and achieve independent living. We are ever grateful to the Government of Canada and Province of Saskatchewan for recognizing and helping respond to these affordable housing needs in our community." – Tyler Mathies, CEO, National Affordable Housing Corporation

"Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation would like to express their gratitude to the Government of Saskatchewan as well as the Federal Government of Canada for the contributions each has made to our Kids First Project Housing Project. The Partnership we have with the Kids First Organization offers the opportunity for their clients to access affordable housing through our organization and enables these families to build connections within the community." – Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]