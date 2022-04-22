Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in new water and wastewater infrastructure for three communities in Prince County

MISCOUCHE, PE, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings – to water and wastewater treatment systems and clean energy projects – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities.

Today, Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; His Worship Basil Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside; His Worship Albert Gallant, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Miscouche, and His Worship Alcide Bernard, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Wellington, announced joint funding for four community infrastructure projects, improving water and wastewater infrastructure in three communities in Prince County, Prince Edward Island.

Funding will support the replacement of aging and damaged water mains, valves, hydrants and services throughout the City of Summerside. Work will include installing several kilometres of new water mains, water service pipes, 15 new fire hydrants and 15 main line valves. Additionally, the City will replace 2,000 metres of sewer mains and install 15 news manholes. Once complete, these projects will help reduce costly shutdowns, improve the water quality, and increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater.

Additionally, the construction of a new lagoon cell at the West River Lagoon in the Municipality of Miscouche, will allow the current lagoon to meet provincial and federal standards. Finally, the residents of the Municipality of Wellington will benefit from new sanitary sewer mains that will allow up to 23 residential units to be serviced, eliminating the need for private septic systems and providing better wastewater management.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $3.2 million, while the municipalities are contributing over $2.6 million in total.

Quotes

"Islanders know better than anyone the importance of protecting our waterways and sustainably managing our drinking water. The investments we are making with our provincial and municipal partners will protect our environment, conserve water and prevent residents from having to deal with service interruptions."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is one of the most important elements for a vibrant, healthy, sustainable community and the Province of Prince Edward Island is proud to play a key role in funding projects to help Island communities thrive. These projects will support groundwater quality, lessen environmental impacts and support the continued growth of our municipalities."

The Honourable James Aylward, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The City of Summerside is pleased to see these investments in its water and wastewater infrastructure, and thanks the Government of Canada and the Province of PEI for its support. A special thank you to MP Bobby Morrissey for his efforts in helping secure this support. This infrastructure is critical in ensuring water quality and effective treatment of our wastewater, and essential building blocks for strong and healthy communities."

His Worship Basil Stewart, Mayor of the City of Summerside

"We want to express our appreciation to the Government of Canada and Prince Edward Island for investing in our wastewater infrastructure. This funding to upgrade our West Lagoon will help our community to better manage wastewater. These improvements will both support future economic growth, and ensure that the community remains healthy and sustainable for years to come."

His Worship Albert Gallant, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Miscouche

"The Municipality of Wellington welcomes the announcement of this important financial contribution. This project will allow our Municipality to address one of the main issues challenging our development which is the lack of services required to encourage new housing development within the municipal boundaries".

His Worship Alcide Bernard, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Wellington

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Over the past 6 years, over $26 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding has supported green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $440 million in 192 infrastructure projects across Prince Edward Island under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in 192 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Plan. The Province of Prince Edward Island has invested more than $372 million under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in new water and wastewater infrastructure for three communities in Prince County

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support four water and wastewater infrastructure projects in the Municipalities of Wellington and Miscouche and the City of Summerside.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million towards these projects. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $3.2 million while the municipalities are contributing over $2.6 million in total.

Project information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Miscouche New West Lagoon Upgrades Add a new lagoon cell at the existing West River Lagoon by installing a new west cell, lift station, UV system, 80 metres of sewer main and manholes, 1,000 metres of fence, and 200 metres of driveway and drainage gravel. These updates will assist with future growth in the community. $1,238,761 $1,032,197 $825,944 Summerside Summerside Water Replacements Replace aging and damaged water mains, valves, hydrants and services throughout the city. This includes installing 3 kilometres of new water mains, of which 1.5 kilometres will be water service pipes, 15 new fire hydrants and 15 main line valves. This will help reduce costly shutdowns and improve the amount and quality of water for residents. $1,600,000 $1,333,200 $1,066,800 Summerside Summerside Sewer System Replacements Replace 2,000 metres of sewer mains, and install 15 news manholes. This will increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater while avoiding costly sewage backups. $958,017 $798,267 $638,758 Wellington AJL Subdivision - Wellington Construct 550 meters of new sanitary sewer main, extending north from an existing sewer into a future subdivision, complete with manholes and service laterals. This will allow up to 23 residential units to be serviced, eliminating the need for private septic systems, and providing better wastewater management. $133,148 $110,945 $88,776

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments on Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

