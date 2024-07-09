HUDSON, QC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents of the Town of Hudson will soon have access to a new multi-purpose pathway for walking and cycling, thanks to a joint investment of $3.4 million from the federal government and the Town of Hudson to redevelop Lakeview and Selkirk Streets.

Announced by MP Peter Schiefke and Mayor Chloe Hutchison, this project will benefit the community by encouraging active travel for all, including seniors, students and young families.

Specifically, the project announced today aims to create a new 1.2 kilometre multi-purpose pathway along Lakeview Street to create a safe corridor for pedestrians and cyclists in this residential neighbourhood.

Part of the multi-purpose path will also be installed along Selkirk Street, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross from Lakeview Street into the village via an intersection with a crosswalk leading to the nearby municipal park.

The installation of several traffic calming measures to reduce vehicle speeds and promote safety in this residential area is also planned.

Once completed, this project will encourage active transportation among the community, while providing seniors and young people with a safe, multi-use pathway to get out and about.

"A big part of our quality of life in Hudson and our greater Vaudreuil—Soulanges community stems from our access to the incredible environment that surrounds us and the active living that we enjoy every day. The creation of the new multifunctional trail in Hudson we are announcing today will help ensure that the children, parents and seniors that enjoy active living, be it walking or biking in and around Hudson, will have more greener and safer options to do just that."

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil—Soulanges, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Lakeview has long been a major transit route for Hudson residents travelling on foot, by bike, with their children, or simply walking their dogs. Over the years, the deterioration of the narrow road surface has become an obstacle to the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. The addition of a multi-use path and improved drainage will ensure a clear separation between cars and slower traffic, providing a greater sense of comfort and safety for people of all ages who want to walk and stay active throughout the seasons."

Chloe Hutchison, Mayor of the Town of Hudson

The federal government is investing $2,040,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Hudson is contributing $1,360,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

