Canada and Poland sign General Security of Information Agreement, protecting sensitive information and promoting economic prosperity

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its relationship with partner countries and expanding economic opportunities for Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the successful negotiation of a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) concerning industrial security and national defence with Poland.

The GSOIA was formally signed by Catherine Godin, Ambassador of Canada to Poland, and Colonel Rafał Syrysko, Head of Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW), during a ceremony held in Warsaw, Poland. The signature was witnessed by the Honourable Stéphane Dion, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe (and Canada's Ambassador to France and Monaco). Today's agreement with Poland follows the signing of a GSOIA with Ukraine on December 3, 2024.

GSOIAs contribute to strengthening bilateral relationships by permitting greater levels of military cooperation and interoperability, while ensuring that Canada maintains the highest standards of security to protect sensitive Government of Canada information entrusted to contractors and governments across the world.

The Canada-Poland relationship has a strong historical foundation that is rooted in the deep personal ties to Poland maintained by more than 1.1 million Polish Canadians. The signature of this GSOIA affirms Canada's commitment to supporting Poland as well as democracy and democratic institutions, while establishing a mutual understanding of how sensitive government information must be handled and protected between both countries.

The entry into force of the agreement is expected to unlock several multi-million-dollar transactions between Canada and Poland. A GSOIA allows security screened suppliers from both countries to access classified information or assets necessary to bid on sensitive procurements in the other country and to facilitate business opportunities for companies in industries such as defence, security, aerospace, marine, nuclear and space.

GSOIAs for industrial security and defence contribute to the government's priorities by creating jobs as well as building and maintaining international relationships that will advance peace and economic prosperity.

Quotes

"This agreement will ensure that Canada maintains the highest standards of security, while increasing information sharing and collaboration with Poland. Promoting economic prosperity and protecting sensitive information are priorities for the Government of Canada throughout all of its international operations."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Canada-Poland relationship is maintained on a foundation of deep personal and economic ties. For more than 8 decades, our countries have enjoyed a relationship rooted in common values and a rich history of working together to advance our shared commitments to peace, security, freedom and democracy. Today, Canada and Poland work closely in multilateral forums to find effective responses to today's most pressing global challenges. This agreement will bring economic and security benefits to both Canada and Poland."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

A GSOIA is a legally binding security instrument that supports national defence and military operational requirements by setting out the mutual rights and obligations between 2 parties with respect to protecting classified information and assets when in foreign custody, as well as sensitive government procurement requiring the exchange of classified government information and assets, particularly in the sectors of defence, security, aerospace, maritime, nuclear and space.

GSOIAs are negotiated by Public Services and Procurement Canada's Industrial Security Sector in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and National Defence.

This GSOIA is the 28th bilateral security instrument (and second GSOIA) signed by Canada .

