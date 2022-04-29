CANADA AND ONTARIO SUPPORT NEW AFFORDABLE HOMES IN KINGSTON

KINGSTON, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, including in Kingston.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands on the behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston, Parliamentary Assistant Jim McDonell on behalf of Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, and Mary Lynn Cousins-Brame, CEO and Denise Cumming, Board Chair of Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation (KFHC) announced over $4.76 million in federal funding to create 40 new affordable homes in Kingston.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) as well as an additional $35,000 of SEED funding. This project is also receiving $1.3 million in Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

Located at 27 Wright Crescent in Kingston, this project will create homes for mixed-income individuals and families. The building will offer common and amenity space for use of the residents such as interior meeting space, outdoor green space as well as a playground structure on the front lawn.

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Kingston and across the country to help those who need it most. Through the National Housing Strategy, we will continue to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"This project here in Kingston is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration with the city, we are helping to ensure that all people in Kingston and across our province have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive." – Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"A lack of supply affects all Ontarians – no matter your background or budget. That's why our government is making historic investments in community and supportive housing, including $1.3 million in this project in Kingston. These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who call them home." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We are very pleased to see the Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation continuing to expand the supply of mixed-income housing projects in our community. Never has it been more important to get housing built in our city and so I look forward to continuing to work with KFHC and other housing providers to see more of these projects come to fruition." – Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the city of Kingston

"The Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation has been excited to see residents move into our newest affordable housing project. Projects like this would not be possible without financial support from all levels of government." – Mary Lynn Cousins-Brame, CEO of Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation (KFHC)

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units across the country.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units across the country. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS ) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. It is helping to increase affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of affordable and social housing stock. It provides cost-matched funding to service managers and Indigenous program administrators.

To address increased demand for housing supports during COVID-19, the province has provided nearly $1.2 billion of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic under the Social Services Relief Fund, to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians , including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. This is one of the biggest investments made in affordable housing and homelessness supports in the province's history. The City of Kingston has been allocated over $10.7 million through this fund. The Social Services Relief Fund is funded in part through the joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic under the Social Services Relief Fund, to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians In the 2021 budget, the Ontario government released $175 million for mental health and addictions services and supports, building on prior year investments of $176 million announced in October 2020 , and $174 million in Budget 2019.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

