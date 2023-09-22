STRATFORD, ON, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario announced an investment of over $3 million to support the creation of 33 new affordable housing units in Stratford.

This investment was made possible thanks to the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI); an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, the Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF), and the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement Extension (IAH-E).

Additionally, the Ontario government is providing $1 million in provincial funding through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) to create another six affordable housing units in the project.

The Britannia Street Housing Project is an affordable housing build owned by the City of Stratford and managed by the Housing Division of its Social Services Department. The project includes two phases.

Located at 230 Britannia Street, phase 1 of the project is a two-storey apartment building with 35 one- and two-bedroom units and barrier-free design. Residents have access to onsite laundry facilities, vehicle and bike parking, scooter storage and a LULA lift. Construction was completed in 2019 and residents have moved in.

Phase 2 of the project consists of 27 one- and two-bedroom units adjacent to phase 1 at 200 Britannia Street. It has a community garden, community room and outdoor patio, which residents of both buildings will be able to access.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

"The Britannia Street Housing Project helps create more affordable homes in the Stratford community. By contributing to projects like this one, and our commitment to work with all levels of government, we are helping Canadians get the support they need to build a home and a life in their community." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the quality of housing for vulnerable communities in Stratford. The 2 phases of the Britannia Street Housing Project will provide much needed affordable homes in within their community. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga

"Investing in affordable housing is a critical component of our plan to build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031. We are working hard to build the range of housing Ontarians need all across the province and we will keep fighting to get shovels in the ground." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This is a great day for our community, both here in Stratford and across Perth-Wellington. I'm proud of the historic investments our government has made in supportive and affordable housing, and I can promise that we will keep fighting to ensure homes are built in our community and across Ontario." – Matthew Rae, Member of Provincial Parliament for Perth-Wellington and Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Housing is a basic human need, and that's why the 200 Britannia Street and 230 Britannia Street affordable housing projects are so critical for our community. Everyone deserves to have a home that they can afford, without having to compromise other essentials. We thank the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada for their important investments in affordable housing in Stratford, and look forward to future partnerships to assist the municipality in addressing this growing need." – Martin Ritsma, Mayor of Stratford

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing; support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing; support priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. Through initiatives like new construction, renovation, homeownership assistance, rent supplements, shelter allowances, accessibility modifications, and accommodations for victims of family violence, funding under the Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) program was used by provinces and territories to:

program was used by provinces and territories to: increase the supply of affordable housing across Canada ;

;

improve and preserve the quality of affordable housing;



improve housing affordability for vulnerable Canadians; and



foster safe, independent living.

The Ontario government invested $1.2 billion in emergency funding under the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators respond to COVID-19, create longer-term housing solutions, and help vulnerable people, including those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Ontario is also investing an additional $202 million each year for the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program – bringing Ontario's total yearly investment to close to $700 million .

