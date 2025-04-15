Housing starts for March 2025 Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Apr 15, 2025, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 0.7% in March to 235,316 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 3.3% in March (214,155 units) compared to February (221,405 units).

Actual housing starts were down 12.5% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,924 units recorded in March, compared to 17,052 in March 2024.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater decreased 2.8% in March (203,285 units) compared to February (209,093 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 10,870 units.
  • Among Canada's big 3 cities, Montreal posted a 138% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in March, with increases in multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 59% decrease and starts in Toronto fell 65% from March 2024, driven lower by decreases in multi-unit starts in Vancouver and both multi-unit and single-detached starts in Toronto.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the April housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

As a federal Crown Corporation, CMHC respects the Caretaker Convention regarding federal elections. As a result, we will not be conducting interviews or providing comments during this period. If you have technical questions about our data, we will do our best to respond, in writing.

Table 2









Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over














January - March 2024 - 2025







Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

65

72

11

39

51

31

104

123

18

P.E.I.    

22

42

91

306

247

-19

328

289

-12

N.S.    

272

221

-19

1,697

1,283

-24

1,969

1,504

-24

N.B.    

69

79

14

536

594

11

605

673

11

Atlantic

428

414

-3

2,578

2,175

-16

3,006

2,589

-14

Que.   

731

702

-4

6,026

9,435

57

6,757

10,137

50

Ont.    

2,182

1,586

-27

15,478

9,352

-40

17,660

10,938

-38

Man.    

352

459

30

645

903

40

997

1,362

37

Sask.    

187

305

63

472

990

110

659

1,295

97

Alta.    

2,804

3,279

17

6,940

8,191

18

9,744

11,470

18

Prairies

3,343

4,043

21

8,057

10,084

25

11,400

14,127

24

B.C.    

835

759

-9

9,910

6,752

-32

10,745

7,511

-30

Canada

7,519

7,504

0

42,049

37,798

-10

49,568

45,302

-9

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

29

27

-7

278

655

136

307

682

122

Barrie

83

16

-81

20

64

220

103

80

-22

Belleville - Quinte West

36

21

-42

71

165

132

107

186

74

Brantford

44

49

11

8

311

##

52

360

##

Calgary

1,479

1,507

2

3,906

4,764

22

5,385

6,271

16

Chilliwack

30

27

-10

134

116

-13

164

143

-13

Drummondville

27

46

70

70

197

181

97

243

151

Edmonton

1,046

1,488

42

2,441

2,607

7

3,487

4,095

17

Fredericton

22

20

-9

7

125

##

29

145

400

Greater/Grand Sudbury

28

5

-82

2

5

150

30

10

-67

Guelph

8

4

-50

102

1

-99

110

5

-95

Halifax

141

154

9

1,571

1,207

-23

1,712

1,361

-21

Hamilton

97

41

-58

412

446

8

509

487

-4

Kamloops

24

33

38

12

102

##

36

135

275

Kelowna

55

50

-9

796

491

-38

851

541

-36

Kingston

35

29

-17

27

183

##

62

212

242

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

87

70

-20

390

789

102

477

859

80

Lethbridge

40

62

55

98

122

24

138

184

33

London

89

101

13

854

195

-77

943

296

-69

Moncton

10

15

50

277

421

52

287

436

52

Montréal

184

213

16

2,631

5,114

94

2,815

5,327

89

Nanaimo

38

20

-47

182

87

-52

220

107

-51

Oshawa

58

21

-64

450

67

-85

508

88

-83

Ottawa-Gatineau

268

352

31

1,427

2,257

58

1,695

2,609

54

  Gatineau

61

43

-30

438

503

15

499

546

9

  Ottawa

207

309

49

989

1,754

77

1,196

2,063

72

Peterborough

21

17

-19

0

3

##

21

20

-5

Québec

83

126

52

1,338

1,351

1

1,421

1,477

4

Red Deer

12

29

142

174

17

-90

186

46

-75

Regina

34

80

135

246

431

75

280

511

83

Saguenay

55

29

-47

69

138

100

124

167

35

St. Catharines-Niagara

161

77

-52

205

334

63

366

411

12

Saint John

24

23

-4

208

26

-88

232

49

-79

St. John's

53

71

34

39

51

31

92

122

33

Saskatoon

138

203

47

222

504

127

360

707

96

Sherbrooke

53

37

-30

219

218

0

272

255

-6

Thunder Bay

2

3

50

30

20

-33

32

23

-28

Toronto

870

546

-37

11,278

4,526

-60

12,148

5,072

-58

Trois-Rivières

14

30

114

249

159

-36

263

189

-28

Vancouver

380

403

6

7,247

4,431

-39

7,627

4,834

-37

Victoria

72

49

-32

844

563

-33

916

612

-33

Windsor

43

50

16

222

73

-67

265

123

-54

Winnipeg

313

406

30

600

783

31

913

1,189

30

Total

6,286

6,550

4

39,356

34,119

-13

45,642

40,669

-11

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.




Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


March 2024

March 2025

%

March 2024

March 2025

%

March 2024

March 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

8

21

##

1

10

##

9

31

##

P.E.I.    

1

12

##

54

7

-87

55

19

-65

N.S.    

88

88

-

482

364

-24

570

452

-21

N.B.    

17

26

53

34

280

##

51

306

##

Atlantic

114

147

29

571

661

16

685

808

18

Qc

293

281

-4

1,959

3,278

67

2,252

3,559

58

Ont.    

916

514

-44

4,606

2,448

-47

5,522

2,962

-46

Man.    

117

151

29

247

481

95

364

632

74

Sask.    

76

145

91

164

481

193

240

626

##

Alta.    

1,000

1,180

18

2,122

2,778

31

3,122

3,958

27

Prairies

1,193

1,476

24

2,533

3,740

48

3,726

5,216

40

B.C.    

266

269

1

4,601

2,110

-54

4,867

2,379

-51

Canada (10,000+)

2,782

2,687

-3

14,270

12,237

-14

17,052

14,924

-12

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

8

13

63

144

223

55

152

236

55

Barrie

43

1

-98

4

13

225

47

14

-70

Belleville - Quinte West

13

5

-62

1

0

###

14

5

-64

Brantford

20

35

75

0

69

##

20

104

##

Calgary

532

455

-14

1,228

1,780

45

1,760

2,235

27

Chilliwack

7

9

29

125

70

-44

132

79

-40

Drummondville

20

30

50

32

112

250

52

142

##

Edmonton

370

620

68

792

786

-1

1,162

1,406

21

Fredericton

6

1

-83

0

123

##

6

124

##

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

3

##

0

5

##

0

8

##

Guelph

4

3

-25

6

0

###

10

3

-70

Halifax

50

63

26

445

346

-22

495

409

-17

Hamilton

35

14

-60

17

19

12

52

33

-37

Kamloops

13

7

-46

2

10

400

15

17

13

Kelowna

16

22

38

379

46

-88

395

68

-83

Kingston

6

10

67

9

0

###

15

10

-33

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

53

41

-23

75

329

339

128

370

##

Lethbridge

9

21

##

2

19

##

11

40

##

London

42

46

10

507

107

-79

549

153

-72

Moncton

2

4

##

14

149

##

16

153

##

Montréal

72

60

-17

738

1,870

153

810

1,930

##

Nanaimo

2

12

##

1

8

##

3

20

##

Oshawa

24

6

-75

78

63

-19

102

69

-32

Ottawa-Gatineau

113

106

-6

594

620

4

707

726

3

  Gatineau

15

13

-13

149

102

-32

164

115

-30

  Ottawa

98

93

-5

445

518

16

543

611

13

Peterborough

13

2

-85

0

2

##

13

4

-69

Québec

29

57

97

520

370

-29

549

427

-22

Red Deer

6

6

-

2

3

50

8

9

13

Regina

19

41

##

74

33

-55

93

74

-20

Saguenay

23

13

-43

29

30

3

52

43

-17

St. Catharines-Niagara

43

33

-23

80

62

-23

123

95

-23

Saint John

6

15

##

0

0

-

6

15

##

St. John's

4

21

##

1

10

##

5

31

##

Saskatoon

51

95

86

88

424

382

139

519

##

Sherbrooke

18

17

-6

134

96

-28

152

113

-26

Thunder Bay

1

0

##

24

6

-75

25

6

-76

Toronto

352

160

-55

3,142

1,065

-66

3,494

1,225

-65

Trois-Rivières

3

16

##

31

96

210

34

112

##

Vancouver

117

135

15

3,339

1,288

-61

3,456

1,423

-59

Victoria

30

22

-27

429

344

-20

459

366

-20

Windsor

22

19

-14

22

9

-59

44

28

-36

Winnipeg

103

136

32

234

455

94

337

591

75

Total

2,300

2,375

3

13,342

11,060

-17

15,642

13,435

-14

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






## not calculable / extreme value








Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

February 2025

March 2025

%

February 2025

March 2025

%

February 2025

March 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

625

702

12

431

244

-43

1,056

946

-10

P.E.I.    

554

490

-12

552

84

-85

1,106

574

-48

N.S.    

957

1,698

77

5,244

4,613

-12

6,201

6,311

2

N.B.    

853

1,328

56

3,252

3,444

6

4,105

4,772

16

Qc   

4,759

4,643

-2

42,523

50,553

19

47,282

55,196

17

Ont.    

9,268

7,745

-16

47,297

30,901

-35

56,565

38,646

-32

Man.    

2,292

2,277

-1

1,908

5,772

203

4,200

8,049

92

Sask.    

1,936

2,125

10

4,308

5,772

34

6,244

7,897

26

Alta.    

17,727

18,138

2

37,059

33,588

-9

54,786

51,726

-6

B.C.    

3,747

3,866

3

23,801

25,302

6

27,548

29,168

6

Canada (10,000+)

42,718

43,012

1

166,375

160,273

-4

209,093

203,285

-3

Canada (All Areas)

49,637

49,667

0

171,768

164,484

-4

221,405

214,155

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

71

177

##

1,824

2,676

47

1,895

2,853

51

Barrie

308

20

-94

396

156

-61

704

176

-75

Belleville - Quinte West

199

185

-7

1,980

0

###

2,179

185

-92

Brantford

96

439

##

0

828

##

96

1,267

##

Calgary

7,436

6,968

-6

22,884

21,360

-7

30,320

28,328

-7

Chilliwack

122

122

-

122

840

##

626

962

54

Drummondville

260

288

11

804

1,344

67

1,064

1,632

53

Edmonton

8,046

9,085

13

11,304

9,432

-17

19,350

18,517

-4

Fredericton

363

59

-84

0

1,476

##

363

1,535

323

Greater/Grand Sudbury

95

94

-1

0

60

##

95

154

62

Guelph

1

45

##

0

0

-

1

45

##

Halifax

786

1,103

40

4,920

4,152

-16

5,706

5,255

-8

Hamilton

243

165

-32

4,920

228

-95

5,163

393

-92

Kamloops

298

111

-63

1,008

120

-88

1,306

231

-82

Kelowna

294

301

2

1,224

552

-55

1,518

853

-44

Kingston

226

262

16

204

0

###

430

262

-39

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

208

410

97

3,372

3,948

17

3,580

4,358

22

Lethbridge

355

603

70

0

228

##

355

831

134

London

436

703

61

792

1,284

62

1,228

1,987

62

Moncton

277

436

57

3,168

1,788

-44

3,445

2,224

-35

Montréal

1,169

1,070

-8

10,301

22,465

118

11,470

23,535

105

Nanaimo

74

112

51

948

96

-90

1,022

208

-80

Oshawa

241

88

-63

48

756

##

289

844

192

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,828

1,890

-33

11,424

7,440

-35

14,252

9,330

-35

  Gatineau

240

275

15

1,092

1,224

12

1,332

1,499

13

  Ottawa

2,588

1,615

-38

10,332

6,216

-40

12,920

7,831

-39

Peterborough

303

25

-92

12

24

100

315

49

-84

Québec

645

822

27

5,916

4,440

-25

6,561

5,262

-20

Red Deer

93

111

19

24

36

50

117

147

26

Regina

592

613

4

3,624

396

-89

4,216

1,009

-76

Saguenay

239

368

54

720

360

-50

959

728

-24

St. Catharines-Niagara

269

487

81

2,268

744

-67

2,537

1,231

-51

Saint John

41

620

##

0

0

-

41

620

##

St. John's

589

787

34

228

120

-47

817

907

11

Saskatoon

1,343

1,364

2

468

5,088

##

1,811

6,452

256

Sherbrooke

247

296

20

828

1,152

39

1,075

1,448

35

Thunder Bay

80

88

10

0

72

##

80

160

100

Toronto

2,687

2,058

-23

15,744

12,780

-19

18,431

14,838

-19

Trois-Rivières

188

485

##

276

1,152

317

464

1,637

253

Vancouver

1,888

2,107

12

15,324

15,456

1

17,212

17,563

2

Victoria

164

276

68

1,548

4,128

167

1,712

4,404

157

Windsor

399

351

-12

396

108

-73

795

459

-42

Winnipeg

1,911

1,967

3

1,104

5,460

395

3,015

7,427

146

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






## not calculable / extreme value








