OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 0.7% in March to 235,316 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 3.3% in March (214,155 units) compared to February (221,405 units).

Actual housing starts were down 12.5% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 14,924 units recorded in March, compared to 17,052 in March 2024.

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater decreased 2.8% in March (203,285 units) compared to February (209,093 units).

Among Canada's big 3 cities, Montreal posted a 138% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in March, with increases in multi-unit starts. Vancouver recorded a 59% decrease and starts in Toronto fell 65% from March 2024 , driven lower by decreases in multi-unit starts in Vancouver and both multi-unit and single-detached starts in Toronto .

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the April housing starts data on May 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

As a federal Crown Corporation, CMHC respects the Caretaker Convention regarding federal elections. As a result, we will not be conducting interviews or providing comments during this period. If you have technical questions about our data, we will do our best to respond, in writing.

Table 2



















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





























January - March 2024 - 2025















Area

Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

65 72 11 39 51 31 104 123 18 P.E.I.

22 42 91 306 247 -19 328 289 -12 N.S.

272 221 -19 1,697 1,283 -24 1,969 1,504 -24 N.B.

69 79 14 536 594 11 605 673 11 Atlantic

428 414 -3 2,578 2,175 -16 3,006 2,589 -14 Que.

731 702 -4 6,026 9,435 57 6,757 10,137 50 Ont.

2,182 1,586 -27 15,478 9,352 -40 17,660 10,938 -38 Man.

352 459 30 645 903 40 997 1,362 37 Sask.

187 305 63 472 990 110 659 1,295 97 Alta.

2,804 3,279 17 6,940 8,191 18 9,744 11,470 18 Prairies

3,343 4,043 21 8,057 10,084 25 11,400 14,127 24 B.C.

835 759 -9 9,910 6,752 -32 10,745 7,511 -30 Canada

7,519 7,504 0 42,049 37,798 -10 49,568 45,302 -9 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 29 27 -7 278 655 136 307 682 122 Barrie

83 16 -81 20 64 220 103 80 -22 Belleville - Quinte West

36 21 -42 71 165 132 107 186 74 Brantford

44 49 11 8 311 ## 52 360 ## Calgary

1,479 1,507 2 3,906 4,764 22 5,385 6,271 16 Chilliwack

30 27 -10 134 116 -13 164 143 -13 Drummondville

27 46 70 70 197 181 97 243 151 Edmonton

1,046 1,488 42 2,441 2,607 7 3,487 4,095 17 Fredericton

22 20 -9 7 125 ## 29 145 400 Greater/Grand Sudbury

28 5 -82 2 5 150 30 10 -67 Guelph

8 4 -50 102 1 -99 110 5 -95 Halifax

141 154 9 1,571 1,207 -23 1,712 1,361 -21 Hamilton

97 41 -58 412 446 8 509 487 -4 Kamloops

24 33 38 12 102 ## 36 135 275 Kelowna

55 50 -9 796 491 -38 851 541 -36 Kingston

35 29 -17 27 183 ## 62 212 242 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

87 70 -20 390 789 102 477 859 80 Lethbridge

40 62 55 98 122 24 138 184 33 London

89 101 13 854 195 -77 943 296 -69 Moncton

10 15 50 277 421 52 287 436 52 Montréal

184 213 16 2,631 5,114 94 2,815 5,327 89 Nanaimo

38 20 -47 182 87 -52 220 107 -51 Oshawa

58 21 -64 450 67 -85 508 88 -83 Ottawa-Gatineau 268 352 31 1,427 2,257 58 1,695 2,609 54 Gatineau

61 43 -30 438 503 15 499 546 9 Ottawa

207 309 49 989 1,754 77 1,196 2,063 72 Peterborough

21 17 -19 0 3 ## 21 20 -5 Québec

83 126 52 1,338 1,351 1 1,421 1,477 4 Red Deer

12 29 142 174 17 -90 186 46 -75 Regina

34 80 135 246 431 75 280 511 83 Saguenay

55 29 -47 69 138 100 124 167 35 St. Catharines-Niagara

161 77 -52 205 334 63 366 411 12 Saint John

24 23 -4 208 26 -88 232 49 -79 St. John's

53 71 34 39 51 31 92 122 33 Saskatoon

138 203 47 222 504 127 360 707 96 Sherbrooke

53 37 -30 219 218 0 272 255 -6 Thunder Bay

2 3 50 30 20 -33 32 23 -28 Toronto

870 546 -37 11,278 4,526 -60 12,148 5,072 -58 Trois-Rivières

14 30 114 249 159 -36 263 189 -28 Vancouver

380 403 6 7,247 4,431 -39 7,627 4,834 -37 Victoria

72 49 -32 844 563 -33 916 612 -33 Windsor

43 50 16 222 73 -67 265 123 -54 Winnipeg

313 406 30 600 783 31 913 1,189 30 Total

6,286 6,550 4 39,356 34,119 -13 45,642 40,669 -11 1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.









Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



March 2024 March 2025 % March 2024 March 2025 % March 2024 March 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 8 21 ## 1 10 ## 9 31 ## P.E.I. 1 12 ## 54 7 -87 55 19 -65 N.S. 88 88 - 482 364 -24 570 452 -21 N.B. 17 26 53 34 280 ## 51 306 ## Atlantic 114 147 29 571 661 16 685 808 18 Qc 293 281 -4 1,959 3,278 67 2,252 3,559 58 Ont. 916 514 -44 4,606 2,448 -47 5,522 2,962 -46 Man. 117 151 29 247 481 95 364 632 74 Sask. 76 145 91 164 481 193 240 626 ## Alta. 1,000 1,180 18 2,122 2,778 31 3,122 3,958 27 Prairies 1,193 1,476 24 2,533 3,740 48 3,726 5,216 40 B.C. 266 269 1 4,601 2,110 -54 4,867 2,379 -51 Canada (10,000+) 2,782 2,687 -3 14,270 12,237 -14 17,052 14,924 -12 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 8 13 63 144 223 55 152 236 55 Barrie 43 1 -98 4 13 225 47 14 -70 Belleville - Quinte West 13 5 -62 1 0 ### 14 5 -64 Brantford 20 35 75 0 69 ## 20 104 ## Calgary 532 455 -14 1,228 1,780 45 1,760 2,235 27 Chilliwack 7 9 29 125 70 -44 132 79 -40 Drummondville 20 30 50 32 112 250 52 142 ## Edmonton 370 620 68 792 786 -1 1,162 1,406 21 Fredericton 6 1 -83 0 123 ## 6 124 ## Greater/Grand Sudbury 0 3 ## 0 5 ## 0 8 ## Guelph 4 3 -25 6 0 ### 10 3 -70 Halifax 50 63 26 445 346 -22 495 409 -17 Hamilton 35 14 -60 17 19 12 52 33 -37 Kamloops 13 7 -46 2 10 400 15 17 13 Kelowna 16 22 38 379 46 -88 395 68 -83 Kingston 6 10 67 9 0 ### 15 10 -33 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 53 41 -23 75 329 339 128 370 ## Lethbridge 9 21 ## 2 19 ## 11 40 ## London 42 46 10 507 107 -79 549 153 -72 Moncton 2 4 ## 14 149 ## 16 153 ## Montréal 72 60 -17 738 1,870 153 810 1,930 ## Nanaimo 2 12 ## 1 8 ## 3 20 ## Oshawa 24 6 -75 78 63 -19 102 69 -32 Ottawa-Gatineau 113 106 -6 594 620 4 707 726 3 Gatineau 15 13 -13 149 102 -32 164 115 -30 Ottawa 98 93 -5 445 518 16 543 611 13 Peterborough 13 2 -85 0 2 ## 13 4 -69 Québec 29 57 97 520 370 -29 549 427 -22 Red Deer 6 6 - 2 3 50 8 9 13 Regina 19 41 ## 74 33 -55 93 74 -20 Saguenay 23 13 -43 29 30 3 52 43 -17 St. Catharines-Niagara 43 33 -23 80 62 -23 123 95 -23 Saint John 6 15 ## 0 0 - 6 15 ## St. John's 4 21 ## 1 10 ## 5 31 ## Saskatoon 51 95 86 88 424 382 139 519 ## Sherbrooke 18 17 -6 134 96 -28 152 113 -26 Thunder Bay 1 0 ## 24 6 -75 25 6 -76 Toronto 352 160 -55 3,142 1,065 -66 3,494 1,225 -65 Trois-Rivières 3 16 ## 31 96 210 34 112 ## Vancouver 117 135 15 3,339 1,288 -61 3,456 1,423 -59 Victoria 30 22 -27 429 344 -20 459 366 -20 Windsor 22 19 -14 22 9 -59 44 28 -36 Winnipeg 103 136 32 234 455 94 337 591 75 Total 2,300 2,375 3 13,342 11,060 -17 15,642 13,435 -14 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value



















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

February 2025 March 2025 % February 2025 March 2025 % February 2025 March 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 625 702 12 431 244 -43 1,056 946 -10 P.E.I. 554 490 -12 552 84 -85 1,106 574 -48 N.S. 957 1,698 77 5,244 4,613 -12 6,201 6,311 2 N.B. 853 1,328 56 3,252 3,444 6 4,105 4,772 16 Qc 4,759 4,643 -2 42,523 50,553 19 47,282 55,196 17 Ont. 9,268 7,745 -16 47,297 30,901 -35 56,565 38,646 -32 Man. 2,292 2,277 -1 1,908 5,772 203 4,200 8,049 92 Sask. 1,936 2,125 10 4,308 5,772 34 6,244 7,897 26 Alta. 17,727 18,138 2 37,059 33,588 -9 54,786 51,726 -6 B.C. 3,747 3,866 3 23,801 25,302 6 27,548 29,168 6 Canada (10,000+) 42,718 43,012 1 166,375 160,273 -4 209,093 203,285 -3 Canada (All Areas) 49,637 49,667 0 171,768 164,484 -4 221,405 214,155 -3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 71 177 ## 1,824 2,676 47 1,895 2,853 51 Barrie 308 20 -94 396 156 -61 704 176 -75 Belleville - Quinte West 199 185 -7 1,980 0 ### 2,179 185 -92 Brantford 96 439 ## 0 828 ## 96 1,267 ## Calgary 7,436 6,968 -6 22,884 21,360 -7 30,320 28,328 -7 Chilliwack 122 122 - 122 840 ## 626 962 54 Drummondville 260 288 11 804 1,344 67 1,064 1,632 53 Edmonton 8,046 9,085 13 11,304 9,432 -17 19,350 18,517 -4 Fredericton 363 59 -84 0 1,476 ## 363 1,535 323 Greater/Grand Sudbury 95 94 -1 0 60 ## 95 154 62 Guelph 1 45 ## 0 0 - 1 45 ## Halifax 786 1,103 40 4,920 4,152 -16 5,706 5,255 -8 Hamilton 243 165 -32 4,920 228 -95 5,163 393 -92 Kamloops 298 111 -63 1,008 120 -88 1,306 231 -82 Kelowna 294 301 2 1,224 552 -55 1,518 853 -44 Kingston 226 262 16 204 0 ### 430 262 -39 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 208 410 97 3,372 3,948 17 3,580 4,358 22 Lethbridge 355 603 70 0 228 ## 355 831 134 London 436 703 61 792 1,284 62 1,228 1,987 62 Moncton 277 436 57 3,168 1,788 -44 3,445 2,224 -35 Montréal 1,169 1,070 -8 10,301 22,465 118 11,470 23,535 105 Nanaimo 74 112 51 948 96 -90 1,022 208 -80 Oshawa 241 88 -63 48 756 ## 289 844 192 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,828 1,890 -33 11,424 7,440 -35 14,252 9,330 -35 Gatineau 240 275 15 1,092 1,224 12 1,332 1,499 13 Ottawa 2,588 1,615 -38 10,332 6,216 -40 12,920 7,831 -39 Peterborough 303 25 -92 12 24 100 315 49 -84 Québec 645 822 27 5,916 4,440 -25 6,561 5,262 -20 Red Deer 93 111 19 24 36 50 117 147 26 Regina 592 613 4 3,624 396 -89 4,216 1,009 -76 Saguenay 239 368 54 720 360 -50 959 728 -24 St. Catharines-Niagara 269 487 81 2,268 744 -67 2,537 1,231 -51 Saint John 41 620 ## 0 0 - 41 620 ## St. John's 589 787 34 228 120 -47 817 907 11 Saskatoon 1,343 1,364 2 468 5,088 ## 1,811 6,452 256 Sherbrooke 247 296 20 828 1,152 39 1,075 1,448 35 Thunder Bay 80 88 10 0 72 ## 80 160 100 Toronto 2,687 2,058 -23 15,744 12,780 -19 18,431 14,838 -19 Trois-Rivières 188 485 ## 276 1,152 317 464 1,637 253 Vancouver 1,888 2,107 12 15,324 15,456 1 17,212 17,563 2 Victoria 164 276 68 1,548 4,128 167 1,712 4,404 157 Windsor 399 351 -12 396 108 -73 795 459 -42 Winnipeg 1,911 1,967 3 1,104 5,460 395 3,015 7,427 146 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value



















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]