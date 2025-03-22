OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government announced the first co-operative housing projects to receive funding under the new Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP), a $1.5 billion initiative designed to support the creation of new co-op housing across the country.

Through the first application window, $423 million in funding has been allocated to support eight new co-ops, creating a total of 837 new homes. The first three projects, which are the most advanced in their development process, will receive formal funding agreements this month, representing $81 million in funding to build 206 units of new co-op housing. The other projects receiving funding will be announced in the following months.

Located in Upper Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, the Upper Hammonds Plains Housing Co-operative project received $61.2 million for 136 row house units, primarily dedicated to Black Canadians. Developed through a partnership between the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trust and the Upper Hammonds Plains Housing Co-operative, this project will not only provide housing but also foster community engagement and cultural connection.

In the Town of Perth, Ontario, Linden Housing Co-operative will receive $12.3 million to create 38 units, including 36 newly constructed homes and 2 units within an existing house. This project will include 8 accessible units and will target 8 units for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, providing housing to those most in need.

Led by the Valley Roots Housing Association, the Highbury Road project in New Minas, Nova Scotia will receive $7.1 million for 32 homes, including both apartments and townhomes. With a focus on energy efficiency, the homes will feature passive solar design to achieve net-zero performance.

Quotes:

"The federal government has a strong role to play in building non-market housing to provide more affordable housing options for Canadians, and this includes co-operative housing. These first projects show how co-ops can provide affordable, inclusive, and sustainable homes that respond directly to local needs." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with $1.5 billion in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households.

is the largest federal investment in new co-op housing development in more than 30 years, with in funding. The program supports the creation of co-op homes that are more affordable than private market rentals, providing options for middle-income households. The program was co-designed with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-op housing sector to ensure it addresses the sector's unique needs, including capacity-building support for applicants. The first application window ran from July 15 to September 15, 2024 , and additional intake windows will be announced in 2025 and beyond.

Additional Information:

