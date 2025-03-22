OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that 27 top-performing Housing Accelerator Fund communities will receive additional funding as part of the first round of the program. This extra funding of almost $74 million will help these communities go even further to accelerate housing, fast tracking an additional 2219 housing units over the next two years. To be considered a top performer, communities met their unit forecasts and delivered on their HAF Action Plan commitments for the first year. They also proposed additional initiatives to accelerate housing making them eligible to receive up to 10% of the value of their original agreement in additional funding.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units. The list of communities receiving funding under these agreements is in an Appendix to this release.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians—and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quote:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and this additional funding will help leading communities do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-2028. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

Appendix:

Local governments across Canada and the additional funding they are receiving under the first round of the Housing Accelerator Fund:

Local Government Funding Bathurst, NB $320,000 Bilijk, NB $71,000 Bow Island, AB $160,000 Bowen Island, BC $160,000 Brokenhead, MB $64,000 Calgary, AB $22,843,000 Caraquet, NB $269,000 Coquitlam, BC $2,480,000 Dawson City, YT $118,000 Edmonton, AB $17,484,000 Edmundston, NB $415,000 Gibsons, BC $204,000 Grand-Bouctouche, NB $284,000 Humboldt, SK $226,000 Iqaluit, NU $887,000 Kitchener, ON $4,214,000 London, ON $7,391,000 Moncton, NB $1,280,000 Saint John, NB $918,000 Surrey, BC $5,100,000 Sylvan Lake, AB $540,000 Thunder Bay, ON $2,077,000 Tobique First Nation, NB $142,000 Tsal'alh First Nation, BC $142,000 Tsawwassen First Nation, BC $284,000 Vancouver, BC $4,375,000 Waterloo, ON $1,350,000 Total $73,798,000

