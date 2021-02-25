MILTON, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Adam Van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton; Parm Gill, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Gordon Krantz, Mayor of the Town of Milton, announced joint funding for improvements to the John Tonelli Sports Centre in Milton.

The Government of Canada is investing $558,655 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $465,499, while the Town of Milton is providing $372,483.

The project work will upgrade and rehabilitate aging components of the facility, including the replacement of 8,000 square feet of sport flooring to provide a safer surface for skaters; the replacement of wooden spectator benches with better quality and more durable seating; and the removal, regrading, and repaving of the parking lot and associated roadways to improve access to the facility and other amenities located at Bronte Meadows Park.

This investment will result in the improved safety and durability of the arena's infrastructure.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Recreation centres are the heart of Canada's towns and cities. Federal support to upgrade the John Tonelli Sports Centre in Milton will breathe new life into this vital community hub so new generations of kids can play, learn new skills and hang out with friends. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our communities rely on our federal government to update cultural and community spaces; today's announcement will ensure just that. This renovation is going to go a long way in supporting our healthy and active recovery from COVID-19 and in further supporting healthy active living right here at home!"



Adam Van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Milton

"John Tonelli is a four-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time NHL all-star, and member of the Milton Sports Hall of Fame. I am proud our government will ensure his legacy of excellence will continue in our community with a $465,499 investment to upgrade the John Tonelli Sports Centre."

Parm Gill, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This is exciting news that expands the lifespan of John Tonelli Sports Centre, creating even more possibilities for the residents of Milton. On behalf of Town Council, I'd like to thank both the Federal and Provincial governments for the investment in this capital project and for acknowledging the importance of municipal infrastructure to serve our community for generations to come. We also thank The Honourable Catherine McKenna, MP Adam van Koeverden and MPP Parm Gill for their support of Milton families, who I know will all be excited to see the realization of this capital project."

His Worship Gordon Krantz, Mayor of the Town of Milton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Mark Taylor, Senior Advisor, Public Relations, Town of Milton, 289-971-7681, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

