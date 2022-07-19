ANTIGONISH, NS, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Individuals, families, seniors and people living with disabilities in Antigonish now have access to 12 new rental homes in their neighbourhood with completion of Appleseed Court.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Sean Fraser Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, the Honourable Pat Dunn, Provincial Minister of Communities, Cultures, Tourism and Heritage and African NS Affairs and MLA for Pictou Centre announced the completion of the project.

The Government of Canada invested almost $2.4 million, while the Province of Nova Scotia contributed $350,000 and the County of Antigonish $100,000.

The project is located at 23,27 and 29 Appleseed Drive in Antigonish and features a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units for people with low to moderate-incomes. It includes a community room and an outdoor space for gardening. The site is close to supermarkets, schools and community amenities.

Construction of Appleseed Court began in 2021 and is now complete with tenants already occupying the 12 units.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is investing in housing across Nova Scotia, including in Antigonish. This housing project has added 12 affordable homes to the community, benefitting individuals, seniors, families and persons with disabilities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Supporting families in our community by investing in affordable housing is not just the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do. This project will see generations of kids grow up with a roof over their heads, which we know helps create better social, health, and economic outcomes over the course of their lives. This is a project I'm proud to support and I want to thank those involved for their hard work and determination in making it a reality."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and member of Parliament for Central Nova

"This project means more individuals, seniors and families now have a safe, affordable and accessible place to call home. It's a great example of how all levels of government and our community partners are working together to increase housing in Nova Scotia." – Pat Dunn, Provincial Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr

"Access to housing is an economic and social right, but one that comes with challenges for many members of our community for a variety of reasons. The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society has become a beacon of light and support to those vulnerable individuals in our community who experience housing insecurity. The Society is also a leader in sustainability by prioritizing energy-efficiency in all aspects of affordable housing." – Mayor Laurie Boucher, Town of Antigonish

"In a small, rural community building 26 non-profit, affordable, environmentally efficient apartments in 5 years is no mean feat. Living in our housing adds stability to tenants' lives, and tenants are creating a neighbourhood community. Our affordable rents have freed up financial resources for return to school, job training, children's and adults' recreation. Today -- as we all face rising prices -- our tenants are better able to make ends meet. We're able to develop new housing because of the high level of support we have. In addition to a grant and mortgage from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, we are deeply appreciative of all our supporters -- the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Housing N.S., the Sisters of St Martha and uncountable individual donors and volunteers." - Rachel MacFarlane, Chairperson of Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

.2 billion, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

