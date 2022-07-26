EDMONTON, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, AB, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - During negotiations towards a reconciliation agreement to advance their visions of greater self-determination, support for housing was identified as a priority for the eight Métis settlements of Alberta that comprise the Metis Settlements General Council.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, joined President Herb Lehr of the Metis Settlements General Council to announce an investment of $29 million over seven years towards housing priorities for Métis settlements of Alberta.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving health and social outcomes for Indigenous Peoples and ensuring a strong future for their communities and children. This investment is part of $190 million from Budget 2022 for Métis to address urgent housing needs, including specific funds for Métis institutions and governments in Canada.

"Addressing the housing gap is critical to advancing reconciliation and self-determination. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop shared approaches that respond to the priorities of the Métis settlements of Alberta and enhance community well-being."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"This is a good first step, and while it will provide two homes for each Settlement over seven years, it must be viewed as that – a first step. With the fastest growing population in Canada, our Metis Settlement members appreciate this housing support. As taxpaying Albertans and Canadians, we appreciate this support as one step toward recognition by the federal government of our Section 35 rights."

President Herb Lehr

Metis Settlements General Council

The Metis Settlements General Council represents the Métis settlements of Buffalo Lake, East Prairie, Elizabeth, Fishing Lake , Gift Lake , Kikino, Paddle Prairie and Peavine.

, , Kikino, Paddle Prairie and Peavine. The Government of Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Metis Settlements General Council in 2017, committing the parties to renew and strengthen their government-to-government relationship and advance lasting reconciliation with the eight Métis settlements of Alberta .

signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Metis Settlements General Council in 2017, committing the parties to renew and strengthen their government-to-government relationship and advance lasting reconciliation with the eight Métis settlements of . A framework agreement was then signed in 2018, which served as the basis for negotiations of a reconciliation agreement with the eight settlement councils that comprise the Metis Settlements General Council. The agreement included housing support in Métis communities.

Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes $4.3 billion over seven years for improving and expanding Indigenous housing in Canada , including:

to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes over seven years for improving and expanding Indigenous housing in , including: $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

$565 million over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities.

over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities.

$845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities.

over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities.

$190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

$300 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

