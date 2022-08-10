WINNIPEG, MB, TREATY ONE TERRITORY AND HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS , Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Manitoba Métis Federation

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, joined Will Goodon, Minister of Housing and Property Management of the Manitoba Métis Federation, to announce an investment of $31 million over seven years towards housing priorities for citizens of the Manitoba Métis Federation. This funding is in addition to the Budget 2018 allocation of $125 million over 10 years.

The announcement took place at 184 Eugenie Street, a six-unit multi-family development in the heart of the historic Métis community of St. Boniface in Winnipeg. The anticipated completion of this project is sometime this fall. This project was funded through Budget 2018 housing funding and is an example of investments that will be made with Budget 2022 funding to address the housing priorities identified by the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Access to safe and affordable housing is critical to improving the health and social outcomes of Indigenous Peoples and ensuring a strong future for their communities and children. The Budget 2022 investment of $190 million is allocated specifically for Métis institutions and governments in Canada to address urgent housing needs.

Quotes

"Our government will continue working in partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation to make progress on shared priorities that support Indigenous-led solutions and promote lasting and meaningful reconciliation for citizens of the Manitoba Métis Federation and all Canadians."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"In recent years, the Manitoba Métis Federation—the National Government of the Red River Métis—has become an undisputed leader in breaking ground and launching housing programs. Our Métis Government is dedicated and committed to providing and developing a continuum of housing and housing supports that meet the needs of Red River Métis citizens, including seniors and family housing, homelessness supports, first-time home purchases and much-needed repairs to Métis family homes. These long-term commitments, built through a framework of nation-to-nation, government-to-government partnership with the Government of Canada, are an excellent start to tackling our Nation's housing needs and are essential to helping us continue to serve Red River Métis citizens in one of the most important areas of life—safe and secure homes in our own Homeland."

Will Goodon

Minister of Housing and Property Management of the Manitoba Métis Federation

Quick facts

On July 6, 2021 , a self-government agreement was signed between the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) and the Government of Canada , recognizing the MMF as the democratically elected government of the Manitoba Métis Community, also known as the Red River Métis. The Government of Canada is working closely with the MMF to advance reconciliation and renew our nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship.

, a self-government agreement was signed between the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) and the Government of , recognizing the MMF as the democratically elected government of the Manitoba Métis Community, also known as the Red River Métis. The Government of is working closely with the MMF to advance reconciliation and renew our nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship. On September 22, 2018, the parties announced a three-part action plan for moving forward together to advance reconciliation with the Manitoba Métis Community. This included payment of $154.3 million to the MMF as the parties continue their ongoing negotiations under a framework agreement.

to the MMF as the parties continue their ongoing negotiations under a framework agreement. The key elements of the joint action plan are:



investments in MMF-identified priority areas to improve the social and economic well-being of the Manitoba Métis Community





the negotiation of self-government





supporting the transition of MMF from a corporation to a self-governing entity.

Building on more than $2.7 billion to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes $4.3 billion over seven years for improving and expanding Indigenous housing in Canada , including:

to support housing in Indigenous communities since 2015, Budget 2022 includes over seven years for improving and expanding Indigenous housing in , including: $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves

$565 million over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities.

over five years to support housing in Self-Governing and Modern Treaty Holder First Nations communities.

$845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities.

over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities.

$190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

$300 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to co-develop and launch an Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

