WINNIPEG, MB, TREATY 1 TERRITORY , Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada, O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, Norway House Cree Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, and Garden Hill First Nation

Every child deserves access to quality education in spaces that celebrate their culture and identity. First Nations, in partnership with the Government of Canada, are taking significant steps to build and improve educational facilities that will deliver high-quality and culturally relevant education and services for children.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, joined Chief Kerwin Chaboyer of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation, Chief Doreen Spence of Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Chief Shirley Ducharme of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, and Chief Dino Flett of Garden Hill First Nation to announce progress on school projects in each of their communities.

These five projects are part of the investments outlined in Budget 2024 and include:

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation: Construction of a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school and housing for teachers.

Construction of a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school and housing for teachers. Norway House Cree Nation : Renovations and building improvements to Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre and Jack River School .

: Renovations and building improvements to Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre and . Tataskweyak Cree Nation: Design for a new elementary and secondary school in Tataskweyak Cree Nation

Design for a new elementary and secondary school in Tataskweyak Cree Nation O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation and Garden Hill First Nation: Feasibility studies and designs for new schools.

All projects are at various stages in the project planning process that will continue into 2025.

These initiatives, supported by investments from Indigenous Services Canada, demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to reconciliation by providing opportunities for First Nations to create educational environments that reflect their cultural values, traditions, and educational goals.

Quotes

"The community is happy to be getting a new school. We would like to thank the current government for pulling through and making this project, along with the construction of the new water treatment plant and lagoon expansion, a reality. The new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school will serve our children well so they can complete their education without having to leave the community."

Chief Kerwin Chaboyer

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation

"Investing in education, specifically schools and educational facilities, is an investment in the future of our children and youth. These facilities provide our children with the opportunities they deserve. By empowering our children with knowledge and skills, we are paving the way for greater independence and self-determination for our Nations. The projects announced today are a step toward reconciliation and addressing the education gap faced by our Nations. However, it is essential that further capital investment is made to bring our Nations to an equitable standard of education for our children."

Chief Larson Anderson

Norway House Cree Nation

"Today is a great day for us as First Nations. On behalf of the Chief and Council, and community of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, this announcement is the most exciting news. It has been a long-outstanding commitment that we have been waiting for. This will give our children an opportunity to have a beautiful and safe place to learn."

Chief Shirley Ducharme

O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation

"These projects are the results of strong partnerships with First Nations leaders, and it is inspiring to see these important initiatives taking shape. I look forward to witnessing the positive impacts the new school in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation will have on students and families, as well as the progress made toward improved educational facilities in Norway House Cree Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation, O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, and Garden Hill First Nation."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation is an Anishinaabe community located 364 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg , with approximately 1,300 members, 515 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 1,300 members, 515 of whom live on reserve. Norway House Cree Nation is a Cree community located 450 kilometres north of Winnipeg , with approximately 9,200 members, 6,800 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 9,200 members, 6,800 of whom live on reserve. Tataskweyak Cree Nation is a Cree community located 142 kilometres northeast of Thompson , with approximately 4,260 members, 2,380 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 4,260 members, 2,380 of whom live on reserve. O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is a Cree community located approximately 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg , with approximately 1,862 members, 1,112 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 1,862 members, 1,112 of whom live on reserve. Garden Hill First Nation is an Oji-Cree community located approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson , with approximately 4,941 members, 4,046 of whom live on reserve.

, with approximately 4,941 members, 4,046 of whom live on reserve. Budget 2024 announced $545.1 million over three years, beginning in 2024-25, with $471 million being provided to ISC for K-12 infrastructure aimed at constructing and refurbishing secure and conducive learning spaces for First Nations students.

over three years, beginning in 2024-25, with being provided to ISC for K-12 infrastructure aimed at constructing and refurbishing secure and conducive learning spaces for First Nations students. As of June 30 , 2024, ISC has invested $2.18 billion in 320 school infrastructure projects across 255 First Nations communities, benefitting approximately 38,000 students.

