Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami -- Ensuring Inuit voices guide federal decisions

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, announced a new Cabinet Directive on the Implementation of the Inuit Nunangat Policy.

Inuit are distinct rights-holding Indigenous Peoples with their own history and culture, and their homeland, Inuit Nunangat, is a distinct geographic, cultural, and political region. In an effort to address some of the disproportionate social and economic challenges experienced by Inuit, the Government of Canada co-developed the Inuit Nunangat Policy with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Inuit Treaty Organizations through the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.

Applying an Inuit Nunangat approach means that federal programs and policies that are intended to benefit Inuit are developed in a way that reflects Inuit priorities and are accessible to all regions of Inuit Nunangat. This approach has already informed important work like the renewal of the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund (NICI), announced earlier this week. The Policy has guided the expansion of the fund to encompass all of Inuit Nunangat in addition to the territories, supporting initiatives that improve community food resiliency and diversify economic growth.

The Cabinet Directive announced today builds on the work that's already underway by setting out a clear path forward for implementing the Inuit Nunangat Policy across the federal government. It ensures the consistent application of the Policy across departments and agencies by defining roles, responsibilities, and accountability mechanisms to track progress and measure results.

As a next step, Inuit partners will also co-develop a guidance document to accompany the Policy and Cabinet Directive that will further support federal departments and agencies in implementing the Inuit Nunangat Policy when they create or update policies, programs and services.

Through this Policy and Cabinet Directive, the Government of Canada remains committed to upholding Inuit self-determination by recognizing and supporting Inuit leadership in determining their own futures and strengthening communities across Inuit Nunangat.

"The Inuit Nunangat Policy helps create prosperity in Inuit Nunangat by ensuring that Inuit can access programs and policies that are intended to benefit our people. The Cabinet Directive announced today is a powerful tool to help public servants implement the Policy, ultimately improving program design and government efficiency and effectiveness."

"Significant progress has been made in partnerships with Inuit to develop the Inuit Nunangat Policy, but there's more to do. This Policy is guiding how we design policies and programs, from housing and healthcare, to education and economic development. With a consistent approach we can be sure that our work is responsive to meets Inuit priorities, across government."

Inuit Nunangat is the Inuit homeland in Canada and comprises nearly one-third of Canada's landmass and 72% of its coastline, as well as an extensive offshore area. It encompasses the land, water, and ice of four treaty regions represented by the Inuvialuit Settlement Region of the Northwest Territories , Nunavut , Nunavik in Northern Quebec , and Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador . As of the 2021 Census, there are 70,545 Inuit in Canada , the majority of whom live in Inuit Nunangat. It is important to note that this number does not fully capture the total Inuit population in Canada , and the true Inuit population is higher than the official count.

, by Prime Minister and , President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) and Inuit leaders of the four Inuit land regions in Inuit Nunangat The Inuit Nunangat Policy promotes Inuit self-determination and supports community and individual well-being throughout Inuit Nunangat, with the goal of achieving socio-economic equity between Inuit and all other people living in Canada . It provides a minimum standard for what can be expected from the relationship between Inuit and all federal departments and agencies and provides guidance to federal departments and agencies on how to deliver programs, policies and services in Inuit Nunangat.

. It provides a minimum standard for what can be expected from the relationship between Inuit and all federal departments and agencies and provides guidance to federal departments and agencies on how to deliver programs, policies and services in Inuit Nunangat. In March 2024 , the Prime Minister committed to the co-development of a Cabinet Directive to support the implementation of the Inuit Nunangat Policy.

, the Prime Minister committed to the co-development of a Cabinet Directive to support the implementation of the Inuit Nunangat Policy. In November 2024 , federal and Inuit leadership at the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) unanimously endorsed the co-development of this Cabinet Directive.

, federal and Inuit leadership at the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) unanimously endorsed the co-development of this Cabinet Directive. With the launch of the Cabinet Directive, Inuit and federal public servants are now working together to develop training and guidance documents to enhance whole-of-government implementation.

