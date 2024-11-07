Canada and Haida Nation mark royal assent of legislation recognizing the Haida Nation's inherent rights of governance and self-determination

OTTAWA, ON - UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Council of the Haida Nation and the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today to mark royal assent of Bill S-16:

"Today, Bill S-16, which brings into effect An Act respecting the recognition of the Haida Nation and the Council of the Haida Nation, received Royal Assent in Parliament. The legislation affirms the government of Canada's recognition of the Haida Nation's inherent rights of governance and self-determination.

With the passing of today's bill, the Council of the Haida Nation is recognized under federal law as the government of the Haida Nation. Recognition of the Haida Nation's right to govern themselves and make decisions according to their own governance advances reconciliation and sets a foundation for a stronger Nation-to-Nation relationship.

"We appreciate Canada's effort in bringing this Act forward in the spirit of reconciliation with the Haida Nation. Passing the Act marks a significant step toward recognizing and respecting the inherent rights of the Haida Nation, building a foundation for future cooperation, and ensuring the well-being of Haida Gwaii," said Gaagwiis, President of the Haida Nation. "Our Nation has taken to heart the words of the Honourable Murray Sinclair, who said, 'Reconciliation is not an Indigenous problem; it is a Canadian one.' This legislation shows Canada's clear intent to address the many complex issues we are facing together and recognizes the work ahead of us," he noted.

"Canada will keep working with the Haida Nation and other Indigenous nations to implement their inherent right to self-determination and support their work to build a better future for their communities. Canada and the Haida Nation look forward to further strengthening the positive collaboration between our governments. There are many people to thank for seeing this through, but I would like to highlight Senator Margo Greenwood for her partnership with the Haida Nation and her work in sponsoring this bill and guiding this important legislation through the Senate." said Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree.

Related products

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @HaidaNation

Instagram: @chn_haidanation

Website: www.haidanation.ca

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Penny Kerrigan / Simon Davies, Communications, Council of the Haida Nation, 604-388-9036 or 250-637-1130; Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]