FLAT BAY-NO'KMAQ VILLAGE, NL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Joanne Miles and Chief Executive Officer Liz LaSaga from the Flat Bay Band-No'kmaq Village, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, in the name of Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced $2.4 million in funding, provided through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program for the construction of the new Mary Webb's Gathering Place.

Mary Francis Webb of Flat Bay, NL, was a midwife and traditional healer and highly recognized and respected in Newfoundland. Along with living a traditional lifestyle and healing so many people in her community and abroad, she spoke four languages, including Mi'kmaw. The new wellness centre, named in her honour, will provide a safe space for members, including women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, to gather and connect with their history through community events, cultural amenities and programs. It will also be a culturally suitable space to honour healing, growth and cultural restoration.

Investing in cultural spaces is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals. It also responds to Call for Justice 2.3, which calls upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to restore, reclaim and revitalize their identities.

Through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, the Government of Canada supports construction and revitalization projects, including long houses, women's lodges, powwow grounds, heritage parks, and cultural centres, as well as facilities to support cultural ceremonies and teachings.

"This building will be the start of healing for our people. It is not about forgetting what happened in our history but rather learning how to live with it because healing takes courage and love. Our Mary Webb's Gathering Place is in honour of a strong Mi'gmaq woman who leaves with us her strength for our women and provides a safe place for everyone."

Chief Joanne Miles

Flat Bay Band-No'kmaq Village

"The vision of this centre is to honour our beautiful culture and use its methodologies to help heal our people and make our communities thrive. We feel blessed to have the opportunity to reveal this long-time vision. While there are many cultural icons in and from our Mi'kmaw community of Flat Bay, we honour her in naming our cultural centre because she managed to hold on to every aspect of our culture during the hardships and pressures that came with the oppression of the Newfoundland Mi'kmaw, including our language, which almost went extinct. In the name of women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people and vulnerable Mi'kmaw individuals, we revere Mary Webb as the ultimate example of a strong Mi'kmaw woman."

Chief Executive Officer Liz LaSaga

Flat Bay Band-No'kmaq Village

"The Mary Webb's Gathering Place will be a community hub that will empower Indigenous youth for generations to come. Projects like these are critical so women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people have access to safe spaces where they can connect with their community and their history. I look forward to seeing this promising future unfold."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The Mary Webb's Gathering Place will be more than a building — it will be a safe space for healing, connection and sharing. Women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people of the Flat Bay Band community and surrounding communities will have greater access to the teachings, traditions and ceremonies that are so essential to individual well-being. We acknowledge the leadership of the Flat Bay Band for taking the steps to make their vision of a place to enhance their language, culture and spiritual wellness a reality."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

As a result of a call for proposals in the fall of 2021, 66 projects were funded through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program across Canada , for a total of $120 million .

, for a total of . Budget 2021 invested $108.8 million over two years in the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

