Canada and Fisher River Cree Nation partner to launch the Red Turtle Lodge Cultural Centre

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

FISHER RIVER CREE NATION, MB, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, leaders from the Fisher River Cree Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown−Indigenous Relations, launched the Red Turtle Lodge Cultural Centre project. The Government of Canada is providing $1.24 million towards construction of the centre through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. The Red Turtle Lodge Cultural Centre will be a hub where members of the Fisher River Cree Nation will gather, learn and share traditional practices with a special focus on the needs of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Red Turtle Lodge Cultural Centre will partner with the First Nation Healing Centre to support women and children who have experienced domestic abuse and family violence. Healing circles, full-moon ceremonies, and an annual women's healing gathering are among the planned initiatives. Programming at the Red Turtle Lodge Cultural Centre will also include land-based wellness workshops to support community members who are living with intergenerational trauma as they restore and strengthen their connections to the Cree way of life, traditions and language.

Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, and supports the response to Call for Justice 2.3. This transformative program supports Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming their identity and working towards healing.

Investing in cultural spaces is crucial to addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. Indigenous groups have also highlighted culturally centred spaces as essential to self-determination.

"We are pleased with the federal government's contribution to the Red Turtle Lodge; and it is another example of their commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples of Canada. We had many people, community elders and numerous organizations come together in developing this proposal for our community. We've seen the need to create a space within our community that can help connect people to who they are as Indigenous peoples. The Red Turtle Lodge will help our people enhance and revive their cultural practices and traditional ceremonies that will ultimately bring healing."

Chief David Crate

Fisher River Cree Nation

"The Red Turtle Lodge will be more than a building—it will be a safe space for healing, connection and sharing. Women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people of the Fisher River Cree Nation and surrounding communities will have greater access to the teachings, traditions and ceremonies that are so essential to individual well-being. We acknowledge the leadership of the Fisher River Cree Nation for taking the steps to make their vision of a place to enhance Cree language, culture and spiritual wellness a reality."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Quick facts — Federal Pathway

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by:

the National Family and Survivor Circle;



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations;



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments; and



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

