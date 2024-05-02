Canada and Blue Jays teaming up to renovate Mary Dorothy Jacobs Memorial Park baseball diamond in Curve Lake First Nation

CURVE LAKE FIRST NATION, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Curve Lake First Nation is focused on creating opportunities for youth to engage in sports and recreational activities in their own community.

Limited access to local recreational facilities can be a barrier for kids and youth seeking to play sports—a barrier that community leadership has been keen to remove.

Today, Curve Lake First Nation Chief, Keith Knott, along with Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, are excited to announce that Canada and the Jays Care Foundation Field Of Dreams will be investing $400K in the Mary Dorothy Jacobs Memorial Park baseball diamond munity. ISC is investing $300K and an additional $100K will be coming from the Foundation as Curve Lake is a recipient of the 2024 Jays Care Foundation Field Of Dreams grant.

The Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, runs baseball for development programming for more than 59,000 children and youth annually across Canada. Field Of Dreams is Jays Care's grant program that provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

In October 2023, Curve Lake First Nation and ISC engaged Jays Care Foundation to explore funding opportunities for a baseball diamond renovation. In April 2024, Curve Lake First Nation was selected as a Field Of Dreams grant recipient and will receive funding to support their project. They have been awarded $100,000 from Jays Care and an additional $300,000 from ISC to renovate the baseball facility in their community.

Curve Lake is excited and eager to begin renovations on the Mary Dorothy Jacobs Memorial baseball diamond and plan to continue to develop youth baseball leagues within the community. Field Of Dreams diamonds are created to be safe and inclusive spaces where communities can connect and kids can grow.

ISC continues to develop relationships with charitable foundations, such as Jays Care Foundation, to seek out opportunities to support First Nations communities' youth, culture and recreation.

The announcement was made on April 30th on Sportsnet's Blue Jays Central.

Quotes

"Baseball is more than a sport for Curve Lake First Nation, it's a part of their community foundation. And today I wanted to congratulate them on being chosen as a 2024 Jays Care Foundation Field Of Dreams grant recipient. Through this announcement, our government and the Blue Jays are teaming up to revitalize something dear to the community: the Mary Dorothy Jacobs Memorial baseball diamond. This will benefit generations of First Nation children to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"This announcement is a dream come true for Curve Lake First Nation community. We are continuously striving to enhance our community's infrastructure; this project represents our dedication and commitment to providing valuable program opportunities. Our entire community, especially our youth, stands to benefit greatly from this work.

Sports hold a special place in the hearts of the youth in Curve Lake. Our youngsters eagerly participate in the summer Jr. Jays program, and each year, we host a tournament inviting neighbouring Nations to join. The revitalization of our ball diamond promises an exciting experience for all First Nation youth, offering them a safe and vibrant space to enjoy and engage in the beloved game of baseball."

Chief Keith Knott

Curve Lake First Nation

Quick facts

Curve Lake First Nation is located approximately 25 kms northeast of Peterborough, Ontario , and has a population of over 3000 members and non-members.

, and has a population of over 3000 members and non-members. ISC provided funding to support this project through the Community Development Wrap-Around Initiative (CDWAI).

In 2021–2022, ISC launched the CDWAI to support First Nations partners in building the capacities required to implement their community development priorities. It offers a wrap-around model to help leverage existing funding streams, develop trust-based partnerships, and address gaps in existing programs with new investments and flexible funding.

Currently, the CDWAI provides holistic wrap-around support to 22 participating First Nations communities country-wide.

