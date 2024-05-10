ENOCH CREE NATION, AB, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Alberta are providing nearly $66 million to help build 335 new affordable housing units and 129 shelter beds for those in housing need across Alberta. This investment is cost-matched by both governments thanks to the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The funding, delivered through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP), will support a range of initiatives, including the development of new affordable housing for Indigenous elders, seniors, families, newcomers, and women and children. Other projects will include specialized housing and support for vulnerable Albertans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, are fleeing domestic violence, and/or struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

The announcement was made in Enoch Cree Nation today by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, alongside Jason Nixon, Alberta Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and Chief Cody Thomas, Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation.

Funding has been provided for the following 8 projects:

$25 million for Enoch Cree Nation to build a mixed-income elders lodge on the reserve.

for Enoch Cree Nation to build a mixed-income elders lodge on the reserve. $21.2 million for the Metis Nation of Alberta to construct housing for people recovering from addictions in Edmonton .

for the Metis Nation of Alberta to construct housing for people recovering from addictions in . $9.5 million to Trochu Housing Corporation to build seniors housing in Trochu .

to Trochu Housing Corporation to build seniors housing in . $4 million to the Lethbridge Housing Authority to build a homeless shelter in Lethbridge .

to the Lethbridge Housing Authority to build a homeless shelter in . $2.2 million for Concept Investment Partners to build affordable, accessible housing for older Albertans in Lethbridge .

for Concept Investment Partners to build affordable, accessible housing for older Albertans in . $1.9 million for HeARTh Social Profit Company Incorporated to convert a hotel into supportive housing for people recovering from addiction in Red Deer .

for HeARTh Social Profit Company Incorporated to convert a hotel into supportive housing for people recovering from addiction in . $1.6 million to build affordable housing in Lake Louise .

to build affordable housing in . $340,000 to the Winnifred Stewart Association to build permanent supportive housing in Edmonton .

Quotes:

"The National Housing Strategy demonstrates that when Governments and local organizations work together to support housing – anything is possible. Hundreds of Albertans seeking refuge will benefit from these projects, providing them with a safe, affordable home and a better quality of life." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Through long-term collaboration with our non-profits, housing providers, and community partners, we are ensuring we can deliver new, innovative, and sustainable housing solutions that address local needs. Together, we're making sure Albertans have a place to lay down roots, a place to raise their families and most importantly, a safe and affordable place to call home." – Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Enoch Elder's Lodge stands as a testament to our collective commitment to honouring and supporting our elders, ensuring they have a place where their wisdom is cherished, and our community thrives. This has been a priority for our Nation for decades, and a key pillar for our Council since taking office in 2023. I am pleased to see the Provincial and Federal government come together in this way, and I believe this can be the first of many Elder's Lodges on First Nation lands across Turtle Island. With this $25 million funding commitment, we embark on a journey to construct a sanctuary where generations connect, stories are shared, and the legacy of our elders endures." – Chief Cody Thomas, Enoch Cree Nation

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy ( NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

NHS) is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at http://www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

, the Government of has committed over for the creation of almost 152,000 and repair of over 241,000 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) is part of Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy to support an additional 25,000 households by 2031 — an increase of more than 40 per cent. In December 2022 , Alberta's government launched the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build and renovate more affordable housing units across the province. This program partners with local organizations, governments, and housing providers to build housing that meets the needs of the community it will serve. AHPP is cost-matched through the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The first round of funding for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program closed January 11, 2023. The program will open again to applications this spring. A 10-year agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta was signed on March 8, 2019. The agreement will invest $678 million — $339 million from the Government of Canada and $339 million from the Government of Alberta — to protect, renew and expand social and community housing in Alberta .



Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]